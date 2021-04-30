NBC Sets Finale Dates for One Chicago, New Amsterdam, SVU, & More!

It's been a TV season like no other, and it's still surprising that many shows managed to produce a season of TV with the world being ravaged by COVID-19.

While some of the networks will be spilling their originals way into summer, most of NBC's shows will wrap in May, but there are some stragglers.

Young Rock, which has had middling ratings throughout its first season, is set to conclude Tuesday, May 4.

The next finale on the network will be Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, currently set for Sunday, May 16.

Zoey is currently awaiting word on a third season, and while the ratings have slipped considerably, it remains a critically acclaimed series.

That counts for something, but a renewal could come down the wire, meaning that many fans could be left in the lurch should the series not be renewed.

Next up, we have Debris, which is set to end Monday, May 24.

The sci-fi drama has not achieved strong ratings out of The Voice on Mondays, but it has performed relatively on par with the other offerings in the 10/9c slot.

As previously reported, This Is Us will air two fewer episodes than planned due to production issues brought on by the pandemic.

As a result, it will wrap its current season Tuesday, May 25.

One Chicago, consisting of Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D., will all wrap Wednesday, May 26.

The good news is that all three are coming back next season.

Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime will run through June 3.

Organized Crime is still awaiting word on a second season, but it's a lock for renewal.

New Amsterdam, which is renewed for two additional seasons, will conclude Tuesday, June 8.

Manifest follows on Thursday, June 10. The series, while highly serialized, has been performing well enough to snag a renewal.

Good Girls will conclude its fourth season on Sunday, July 22. The show is an international hit on Netflix, so it's also a lock to be picked up.

What are your thoughts on these finale dates?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.