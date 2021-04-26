Nine Perfect Strangers Promo: A Different Role for Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman is about to be playing a different role than she's ever played before.

Hulu on Sunday released the first official look at its upcoming TV series, Nine Perfect Strangers.

The series takes place at a health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

The series hails from David E. Kelley, who Kidman previously worked with on Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

Both of those series had acclaim, so all eyes will be on Nine Perfect Strangers to see f the limited series lives up to its predecessors.

The series is based on a novel that spent 13 weeks atop the New York Times Best Sellers List, so we're sure there will be a lot of excitement heading into it.

Kidman is set to play Masha, while the rest of the cast includes Melissa McCarthy as Francis, Luke Evans as Lars, Melvin Gregg as Ben, Samara Weaving as Jessica, Michael Shannon as Napoleon, Asher Keddie as Heather, Grace Van Patten as Zoe Marconi, Manny Jacinto as Yao, Tiffany Boone as Delilah, Regina Hall as Carmel, and Bobby Cannavale as Tony.

Recurring players include Hal Cumpston as Zach Marconi and Zoe Terakes as Glory.

No premiere date has been set for the series, but there's a good chance it will be coming in the summer if the promotional train is already starting up.

Filming took place in Australia from August to December 2020, so a summer bow seems likely.

Have a look at the first trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

