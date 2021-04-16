RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 15 Review: Reunited

Grab your cups, Drag Race fans. The "reunion" on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 15 was more of a clip show than an actual reunion.

Reunions give the queens a chance to discuss any plots and drama to work through what happened during the competition. Instead of a collaborative night, everything seemed separated and segmented.

Too much filler for a night that should've been one to get viewers excited for the grand finale.

"Reunited" is the case of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

The Drag Race reunions had found their rhythm since RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 when they became a separate episode to get the queens together. Previously, most reunions got looped into the finales with small segments and chats.

The change in recent seasons was a breath of fresh air because it created one of the most anticipated hours and always delivered on bringing key discussions/drama. Even the virtual reunion of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Episode 13 captured the magic we love.

Sure, change can be good and the show has to try new things, but this reunion felt like a huge step backward from what was working. Especially in a season that had already dragged on for too long.

Part of the problem of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 15 was that the entire special came across as filler.

Much of what was discussed involved recapping information we already knew, and if the queens did discuss something new or elaborated on a topic, it was only a few seconds. And when the queens got the chance to chat with each other, it only revolved around random fan questions.

Granted, reunions don't spend a lot of time on topics. However, the queens would get to explain themselves and expose layers to the issues so that we could learn more and relate to them.

Keeping it light covered many topics, but they didn't dive deep into anything enough to make it satisfying. The queens' segments felt like a quick recap you'd expect to see on a social post instead of an important night, like the reunion.

Though, what hurt the segments overall was the formulaic nature of the reunion.

The reunion featured the same rotation of queen recap, their lip-sync music video, a small group answering fan questions, and a segment of the Top 4. Plus, a random segment to break things up.

The reunion overstayed its welcome pretty quickly because it soon became clear that nine rotations would need to be completed before the episode ended.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 already felt exhausting with its longer episode count and abundance of non-elimination rounds. But, including another episode that was mostly filler and recapping the entire season again, it only hammered in that feeling.

RuPaul's Drag Race shouldn't do this again.

The "69 Questions" segment is another area that Drag Race should remove in the future.

Many of the questions were fun and the responses were cute, but the four segments offered nothing to the reunion. The finalists wasted the needed time with the pre-planned and staged answers that could've been used elsewhere.

Why not do the questions between the Top 4 together?

Having the four queens ask each other questions would offer depth to the reunion and start a conversation. Unlike their playful backstage banter that gave nothing, this change would get them to reflect on events after watching the competition at home.

The music video lip-sync was an interesting concept that worked well on RuPaul's Drag Season 12 Episode 14.

It allowed the finalists to be creative with their lip-syncs, and they could put in the effort to get them to the finals. The numbers worked because the crown was on the line.

In this case, the music videos were fun and creative. However, as with the theme of the night, they were essentially filler.

Some queens created new numbers from popular songs while other queens used the opportunity to promote their original songs. Some queens, like Lala Ri, went full-blown music video quality with their numbers that blew everyone out of the water.

If this segment returns in the future, the queens should use the opportunity to promote their music and music videos. The free advertisement always helps!

Lala Ri, Tamisha Iman, Kahmora Hall, Denali, and Olivia Lux had the best music videos from the eliminated queens.

As mentioned above, Lala Ri brought the experience with a video that will most likely become her official music video. Lights, style production, dancers, and a personality. Lala Ri came to slay.

Tamisha Iman and Denali brought the moves and flair. Just like Lala Ri, Tamisha went for a bigger number with dancers. Though, her green screen effect needed a bit of work. And Denali's music video showcased plenty of her ice-skating talent that made up for the lack of lip-syncing.

Olivia Lux and Kahmora Hall, on the other hand, went for a story aesthetic.

Both queens put the production in to make their videos feel polished and structured. Especially Olivia Lux with her 90s-inspired sensual number.

One of the best parts of the reunion was the new Lip-Sync For Your Charity number.

Rewarding the two best lip-sync assassins with an opportunity to win money for their charity was a great idea that should be carried into the future. This twist would encourage the queens to push harder in the lip-syncs and it would give the eliminated queens a chance to win a reward based on their hard work in the competition.

"Be My Lover" by La Bouche was an upbeat and fun number between Denali and Lala Ri. Both queens brought flair and style with their moves and expressions.

Denali won this lip-sync easily! Right from the wig reveal to the flip, she had something to prove and she kept giving all the moves, faces, and energy to snatch victory. Lala Ri did a great job, but Denali gave it harder to seek her redemption.

Last Thoughts From The Werk Room:

The queens tooting Lala Ri's bag outfit from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 5 was blasphemy. It's iconic now, but the outfit deserved the first annual Golden Boot Award.



Did Kandy Muse and Joey Jay hook up? Did Utica and Olivia Lux have a second date? We need answers!



The fan questions were easy and simple. No shocking revelations that blew us away.



The lip-sync budget was quite generous with all the different numbers. I can't wait to see what songs are chosen for the finale.

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.