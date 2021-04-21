Stranger Things Season 4 Gets Disappointing Release Date Update

The long wait for Stranger Things Season 4 is poised to continue well into 2022.

A fan of the series asked Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, when Stranger Things Season 4 is expected to launch on Netflix, and the actor shared the following:

"Season 4? It should be out sometime next year, hopefully," the actor said, according to Games Radar.

Netflix did not offer a premiere date update for the series during its investors call this week, instead revealing that YOU Season 3, The Witcher Season 2, and Cobra Kai Season 4 would arrive during the fourth quarter of 2021.

If the show does sit all of 2021 out, it would be the biggest gap between seasons yet.

Stranger Things Season 1 dropped in July 2016, while Stranger Things Season 2 dropped in October 2017, and more recently, Stranger Things Season 3 arrived in July 2019.

Production on Stranger Things Season 4 kicked off in February 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought it to a halt swiftly.

While details are still scarce, we know that one of the horror greats, Robert Englund, will be a part of the cast.

Englund is on board as Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital.

The series has also cast the following roles:

- Eduardo Franco aka Argyle: a fun-loving stoner, pizza delivery boy, & Jonathan's new best friend.

- Jamie Campbell Bower aka Peter Ballard: a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital.

- Sherman Augustus aka Lt. Colonel Sullivan: a no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins.

- Mason Dye aka Jason Carver: a handsome, rich athlete dating the most popular girl in school.

- Tom Wlaschiha aka Dmitri: a smart and charming Russian prison guard.

- Nikola Djuricko aka Yuri: an unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.

- Joseph Quinn aka Eddie Munson: the head of the Hawkins High official D&D Club, The Hellfire Club.

All eight join the already expansive cast that includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink.

There were some questions about Harbour's return due to the way Stranger Things Season 3 ended, but the streamer revealed his involvement in February 2020.

It's an exciting time, but we just want the show back at this stage!

What are your thoughts, Stranger Things Fanatics?

Do you think the show needs to return sooner rather than later?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.