Supergirl Season 6 Episode 3 Review: Phantom Menaces

Kara's absence was felt more than ever for her loved ones as they dealt with pesky Phantoms.

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 3 was the most emotional hour of Supergirl Season 6 yet with heartfelt scenes between J'onn and Alex, Lena and Brainy, and Alex and Kelly. It was evident that everyone who loved Kara missed her dearly.

The episode chose to focus on personal relationships instead of furthering the plot, which could be seen as a good thing and a bad thing. But at the very least it did introduce a wildly fun character we can't wait to see more of.

"Phantom Menaces" was more so than not a filler episode that gave its characters space to "grieve" Kara, even though she isn't dead, yet.

The two affected the most were Alex and J'onn, but they were dealing with their pain in two different ways.

Alex: What's my purpose now? What's the point of trying anything else?

Kelly: Baby...Loss is different for everyone, but it hurts the same. And I will sit with you, right here.

Alex: I can't breathe. I feel like I don't even deserve air. Permalink: I can't breathe. I feel like I don't even deserve air.

Permalink: I can't breathe. I feel like I don't even deserve air.

It was a battle of emotions versus duty. While J'onn went into full-on soldier mode, Alex leaned greatly into her emotions. Both chose the two extremes of ways to deal with loss.

The contrast of the two, in the beginning, lead us to believe that, by the end of the episode, Alex and J'onn would meet somewhere in the middle. And they did.

They both need to lead with their hearts, as Kara would have wanted. But we're sure that Kara would also like to be saved as soon as possible from the Phantom Zone. They need to combine both their feelings and training to be successful and to help others.

It was awful seeing Alex depressed, but it also reminded us of the formidable bond that she shares with her sister.

The true love story of Supergirl is the one between Kara and Alex, and that is sometimes forgotten by both the writers and the fans.

When I landed on Earth, I was alone. My adoptive mother raised me as her own with kindness and compassion. And my sister, she showed me what it truly means to be strong. To love so fiercely, it hurts. She taught me what it means to be human. She was my first companion on this planet. Without her, I wouldn't be the hero, the person I am today. Kara Permalink: When I landed on Earth, I was alone. My adoptive mother raised me as her own with kindness...

Permalink: When I landed on Earth, I was alone. My adoptive mother raised me as her own with kindness...

While it hurts to see them separated right now, it will just make their reunion even sweeter.

Until then, Alex will be leaning on Kelly for support. And it helps that they'll be in such proximity to one another since they are moving in together.

It might seem a bit soon because their relationship has barely been focused on since they got together, but we're just happy that the two of them are finally getting extensive scenes. And, hopefully, with the move in, we will see even more.

Brainy and Lena are an unlikely pair, but they are what each other needs right now.

The scene between the two of them where they expressed their hatred of Lex and let all their anger out was one of the best ones Supergirl has ever done.

Like the show did for Alex and J'onn on this episode, it gave Brainy and Lena room to breathe and express all the feelings they were keeping in.

Brainy, we were wrong. You can't put your emotions into little boxes, they'll eat away at you until there's nothing left. And I know it's hard, but you have to embrace that. It's okay to feel rage. You just gotta let it out and then let it go. Lena Permalink: Brainy, we were wrong. You can't put your emotions into little boxes, they'll eat away at you...

Permalink: Brainy, we were wrong. You can't put your emotions into little boxes, they'll eat away at you...

They should be angry and they should be allowed to scream because a narcissistic, evil man has tried and has almost succeeded in taking everything from them.

The scene was expertly acted, and it showed major growth in both of their characters. Lena is no longer the person who shot and killed her brother and Brainy is no longer an unfeeling Coluan. And they refuse to go back down a dark path because of Lex Luthor.

Speaking of Lex, why hasn't he left Supergirl yet?

The ending of the hour lead us to believe that we haven't seen the last of him, even though Lena left Luthor Corp and the District Attorney's investigation into her has been dropped.

Lena has let go of Lex, so why can't the show? His character has overstayed his welcome. There's nothing more for him to do or accomplish because he has done it all and he has it all.

But he wants more, and Supergirl is giving it to him. Lex isn't furthering the Phantom Zone story in any way, so it's baffling to see a reason behind his appearance on the last season.

The only gratifying scene Lex took part in was the one where Lena told him off.

Lena has been haunted by her brother her whole life, by his inhumane behavior and by his influence. She has never been able to shake him, until now.

Lex: You can't just walk away. You hate me too much.

Lena: I do hate you. I just love me more. Permalink: I do hate you. I just love me more.

Permalink: I do hate you. I just love me more.

It was chill-inducing when Lena declared she loved herself too much to be ruled by her hatred for Lex. It was inspiring, and we couldn't be more proud of the progress she has made during her time on the show.

And Lena was right when she said that Lex's hubris will be his downfall. It would have been perfect if thus were Lex's last appearance on Supergirl. Instead, we get more of his delusion to play out. Great.

Over in the Phantom Zone, Kara met a fifth-dimensional imp named Nyxly who was a joy to watch, which is why we're so skeptical of her.

Nyxly is almost too good to be true. While we don't doubt that Kara's influence can reach people as no one else can (see Supergirl Season 5 Episode 19), it's hard to believe that Nyxly was able to get her magic back so quickly.

Lex: Cute prank, sis. Now undo it.

Lena: Maybe I wasn't clear. I will do everything in my power to protect this company and the world from you. Permalink: Maybe I wasn't clear. I will do everything in my power to protect this company and the world...

Permalink: Maybe I wasn't clear. I will do everything in my power to protect this company and the world...

Yes, we saw how she did it. But why did she never think to use the orb to take off her magic-dampening cuff before?

Plus, the fact that kindness is so rare in the Phantom Zone and that imps are known to be devious makes us question her intentions.

That aside, it's hard not to love Nyxly already, especially when she and Kara have created such a nice dynamic in a short period. We just hope that she proves to be an ally to Supergirl, not an enemy.

What did you think, Supergirl Fanatics?

Were you a fan of the emotionally driven episode? Are you shocked that Alex and Kelly are moving in together? Are you proud of Lena?

And do you trust Nyxly?

Let me know in the comments, and do not forget that you can watch Supergirl online right here via TV Fanatic!

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

Phantom Menaces Review Editor Rating: 3.9 / 5.0 3.9 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 4.5 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 4.5 / 5.0 ( 2 Votes) 3.9 / 5.0

Sarah Little is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.