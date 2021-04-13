The Blacklist Spoilers: Find Out When Liz Returns!

Just when it seemed like all hope was lost for Megan Boone's Liz Keene, we have an exciting new update!

NBC has confirmed when the character will be back on the Friday night drama, and it's soon.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14, titled “Misère,” brings Liz back to the forefront several months after her last appearance.

"In a retrospective look at key turning points, steps are retraced that lead Elizabeth Keen to align with a powerful enemy," reads the logline.

If you watch The Blacklist online, you know Liz last appeared back in January after a botched attempt at killing Red.

It's been a polarizing storyline amongst the fans, but might there be a big payoff in the end?

The Hunt for Liz -- Tall - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 4

We're finally going to learn the nuts and bolts of what happened from the perspective of Liz.

Yes, the episode will be Liz-centric, and it makes sense when you consider that she's been MIA.

There was no previous announcement that Boone took a leave of absence from the series, so fans have largely been left in the lurch since.

The series stars James Spader (Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington), Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressler), Hisham Tawfiq (Dembe Zuma), Amir Arison (Aram Mojtabai), and Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper).

Renegade Agent - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 3

John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, and Sean Hennen serve as executive producers.

Before we get to the big return episode, we have The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 13 coming up this week, and the logline reads as follows:

Red enjoys a quiet visit with a friend (guest star LaChanze) at her home in rural America.

NBC also recently picked up a ninth season of the hit series.

Liz Seeks Revenge -- Tall - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 3

Ratings are down on Fridays, but it continues to hold up well in delayed viewing.

During the 2019-2020 season, The Blacklist reached nearly 39 million total viewers across linear and digital platforms.

NBC notes that the series brings in a premium upscale audience, ranking as the #2 broadcast drama during the 2019-20 season among the 18-49 demo in $100K+ per household on an index basis.

What are your thoughts on the return of Liz?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

