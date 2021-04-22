The Handmaid's Tale: Elisabeth Moss Promises Dramatic Changes for Season 4!

It's no secret that fans are excited about the return of The Handmaid's Tale.

After sitting out all of 2020 due to COVID-19, The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 is set to launch Wednesday, April 28, on Hulu.

Elisabeth Moss, who plays June Osbourne/Offred, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, and wasted no time in delving into what fans can expect.

She started off by joking that the new batch of episodes will contain "more laughs" and "cameos galore."

Moss stated that the series would fulfill what the show has been building towards since it kicked off, going as far as saying that the characters will "change dramatically."

"I do feel like we have built something over the past three seasons that quite rightly needs to be kind of fulfilled, and I think that we do that this season, with Season 4, we kind of fulfill a lot of the promises that we've made over the last three years," Moss shared.

"We really get to see not just June, but a lot of these characters really go to places they've never gone before and change dramatically. And it's a huge season, which, of course, we choose to shoot during a pandemic."

Moss also opened up about stepping behind the camera to direct episodes of the series, revealing that she is locked in to work behind the camera on a total of three episodes.

"I chose episode three that was going to be my directorial debut, before COVID, and started [filming] it," she said.

"Then, we shut down for the six months, and then all of a sudden, I did that episode, I did two more—I did episodes eight and nine."

"Because nobody else was there a lot of the time, the directors. If a director finished their work and left, and they didn't want to come back and quarantine for two weeks, somebody had to direct it."

"So all of a sudden, I was the director on hand… But by the end, we were joking that I was just going to be this journeyman director now, off to do my ninth episode of Law & Order, just clocking in and clocking out."

In addition to Moss, the series stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger.

And, if you're worried about the future, the series has already been renewed for Season 5, and a spinoff is in the works.

Have a look at the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

