The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln Teases Rick Grimes Movies

Andrew Lincoln's final episode of The Walking Dead aired almost three years ago.

It's hard to believe it's been that long, but a trilogy of movies was announced around the time of his departure.

With the lack of updates about the first of the planned trilogy, fans have wondered whether AMC still plans on bringing Lincoln back for the movie spinoffs.

The bad news is that filming has still not begun, and it's hardly surprising.

Many countries are still in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Lincoln certainly suggests that the projects will see the light of day.

"I'm not filming at the moment. I'm still very much in lockdown," Lincoln shared with SFX Magazine.

"We're very excited about how, at the first available opportunity, we're going to go into production – there's talk of it being spring. I can't wait to get those cowboy boots."

And, if you were worried the possibilities had been scaled back due to the length of time, the actor shared that a trilogy is still in the works.

"I have signed for more than one film," he said.

"I am a producer on it. I will not be directing, because I don't like watching myself, so that would be a self-defeating exercise. It would just be the most painful… yeah, it just wouldn't happen.

"All of those answers will hopefully be resolved in the next couple of months but, yes, there's more than one. We need to get the first one absolutely right and that's why it's taken longer than we anticipated – and obviously with the pandemic.

"I can't wait. I'm really excited about broadening the scale and scope of the story and finding out where Rick is."

He also answered whether he would return to the main series for the final season.

"That’s a very good question," he said.

"The easy answer is I have no idea. I don’t think it’s written yet, but I would never say never to that because everybody that’s still doing the TV show are dear friends, and it’s an extraordinary feat that they’re still going and making this beautiful and ground-breaking show that still resonates with the world."

The original series has changed dramatically since Rick's controversial exit, so it will be fun to finally see what became of the former lead.

The Walking Dead is scheduled to conclude with its upcoming 11th season, set to launch on August 22 on AMC.

Remember, you can watch The Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.