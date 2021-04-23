Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 22 Episode 12

Did Benson manage to save everyone throughout a terrifying ordeal?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 12, Benson walked into a hostage situation at a neighborhood restaurant.

A High-Profile Kidnapping - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 11

As expected, she had to think fast to save lives, but what did the perpetrator want with her?

Meanwhile, Rollins tried to help her father after he got out of the hospital.

What did she learn about Carisi in the process?

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 12 Quotes

Benson: Vanessa. You don't need to do this. I am here and I am listening.
Vanessa: This is my goddamned restaurant and no one is taking it from me!

It's not COVID. Before COVID, you were working 14-hour days, I was working nights. We didn't have time to realize how unhappy we were.

Eddie

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 12

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 12 Photos

In Charge of a Hostage Situation - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 12
Hostage Negotiations - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 12
Dealing With a Hostage Taker - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 12
Taken Hostage Again - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 12
Violence at a Restaurant - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 12
Sarita Choudhury Guest Stars - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 12
