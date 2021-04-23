Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 22 Episode 12

Did Benson manage to save everyone throughout a terrifying ordeal?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 12, Benson walked into a hostage situation at a neighborhood restaurant.

As expected, she had to think fast to save lives, but what did the perpetrator want with her?

Meanwhile, Rollins tried to help her father after he got out of the hospital.

What did she learn about Carisi in the process?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.