Watch The Conners Online: Season 3 Episode 18

Did Darlene manage to help Mark?

On The Conners Season 3 Episode 18, the couple tried to weather a very ugly storm in the form of Mark studying for his important entrance exam.

Jackie Offers Advice - The Conners Season 3 Episode 18

Unfortunately, there was a lot of drama for them to unpack amid all of the madness.

Meanwhile, Jackie offered advice to someone who did not want it, leading to a big argument.

The Conners Season 3 Episode 18 Quotes

Rachel: If you’re not going to do the work, why are you even here?
Becky: Because they told me that they’d teach me how to stop drinking, but I’ve been here for two weeks, and all I’ve gotten is a bunch of psychobabble about why I drink. I know why I drink. My husband died. That’s one of the best reasons to drink ever.

Mark: The kids who get into this school get into top-tier colleges.
Darlene: Relax, Honey, you’re going to get in. You’re super, super smart.
Mark: That’s not enough. I’m competing against rich kids from the county. I mean, I can scorch the kids from my school; they grew up eating lead paint chips and cheese ball dust.

