Watch The Flash Online: Season 7 Episode 7

Did Frost face up to her past?

On The Flash Season 7 Episode 7, the team tried to help Caitlin when she was forced to clear her name after being framed for a crime.

Meanwhile, Barry and Iris were shocked by a surprise houseguest that tried to change the way things were set up in the house.

Elsewhere, Joe continued to deal with Kristen Kramer after a big change.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.