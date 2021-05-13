American Idol, Shark Tank Among Latest Wave of ABC Renewals

As many ABC scripted series remain in limbo, the network has confirmed some of the unscripted offerings coming back.

The network has ordered American Idol Season 5, Shark Tank Season 13, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2, America's Funniest Home Videos Season 32, and Supermarket Sweep Season 2.

None of the renewals are surprising.

All five shows have performed well for ABC this season, so it was only a matter of time before a formal pickup was announced.

ABC has been bulking up its unscripted slate over the last year, and it has helped keep the lights on when there has been a lack of scripted offerings.

The network has yet to make decisions on The Bachelor, Who Wanta to Be a Millionaire, Match Game, and Pooch Perfect.

The Bachelor is a lock for renewal, but there's still plenty of time for it to be picked up because the series typically airs in January.

It's likely ABC is prioritizing the pickups for series that need to go back into production in the coming months.

Match Game and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire have been decent performers, while Pooch Perfect has turned in a performance on par with its fellow Tuesday shows like Big Sky and black-ish.

ABC previously picked up The $100,000 Pyramid (Season 5), The Bachelorette (Seasons 17 and 18), Bachelor in Paradise (Season 7), Celebrity Family Feud (Season 7), The Chase (Season 2), Dancing With the Stars (Season 30), Holey Moley (Seasons 3 and 4), The Hustler (Season 2), and Press Your Luck (Season 3).

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Good Doctor, and Big Sky have been renewed on the scripted front.

The Goldbergs, The Conners, The Rookie, and Black-ish are expected to get renewals.

American Housewife, Rebel, A Million Little Things, Home Economics, Mixed-ish, Call Your Mother, and For Life are on the bubble.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.