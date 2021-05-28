Bridgerton: Rupert Evans Cast as Edmund Bridgerton

Bridgerton is adding another beloved actor to its cast.

The streamer on Friday announced that Charmed star Rupert Evans is joining the sudsy drama's second season.

Evans has been tapped to play Edmund, the loving and devoted husband of Violet Bridgerton.

According to the streamer, Violet is Edmund's true love, and she gave him eight perfect children.

He’s also an endlessly patient and kind father who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life.

Bridgerton Season 2 is already in production in London and will chart Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) quest to find his person.

Now, you may be wondering how Edmund will be a part of the narrative, especially because Bridgerton Season 1 already revealed the character had passed away.

The series has not explained how he died, but Julia Quinn's novels revealed the character died of a bee sting.

Whether the TV adaptation will switch things up, we don't know, but we should also be seeing a younger Violet if we're taking trips to the past.

Evans currently stars on The CW's Charmed, a role he has held as a series regular for three seasons.

He has also appeared on The Man in the High Castle on Amazon Prime.

Evans joins a cast Season that includes new female lead Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma; Charithra Chandran, who plays Edwina Sharma, as well as Rupert Young (Jack), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), and Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe).

Bridgerton emerged as a fast hit for Netflix, reaching over 80 million households.

A second season was swiftly ordered before Netflix ordered seasons three and four.

The streamer also ordered a spinoff earlier this month, so it is clearly betting big on building a franchise out of the series.

The series will continue without Rege-Jean Page, who only signed a one-year deal with the show.

The actor is said to have declined an offer to return in a limited capacity and has since gone on to book a string of high-profile projects.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.