Call Your Mother Canceled at ABC

ABC will not be dialing Call Your Mother again.

The network has officially canceled the Kyra Sedgwick comedy after one low-rated season.

Sedgwick revealed the news on Twitter, while also taking a swipe at the way ABC scheduled the series.

"Before it goes out there in the world I want my fans to be the first to know that next Wednesday will be the last episode of Call Your Mother," the actress wrote.

"You guys have been so wonderful to tune in every week, or every other week or every two weeks! The rollout was nuts!"

Indeed, the rollout was not great, with the first five episodes airing without interruption.

The scheduling of the next seven episodes has been all over the place, but it could be attributed to the pandemic, which has changed the way TV is produced.

The ratings have not been good, with the series averaging just 2.5 million viewers and a 0.4 rating across its 12 airings.

Among the seven comedies on ABC, the series came in last in the demo and fifth in total viewers, but the network has better options to pick up for next season.

In addition to Sedgwick, the series also starred Joey Bragg, Rachel Sennott, Austin Crute, Emma Caymares, and Patrick Brammall.

The cancellation marks another one-and-done for Sedwick at ABC, coming off Ten Days in the Valley.

ABC has already renewed Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Food Doctor, Big Sky, and Black-ish.

Shows awaiting word on their futures are The Goldbergs, The Conners, American Housewife, The Rookie, A Million Little Things, Home Economics, Rebel, Mixed-ish, and For Life.

ABC pilots in contention for next season include Acts of Crime, Dark Horse, Epic, National Parks, Promised Land, Queens, Triage, Black Don't Crack, Bucktown, Maggie, and The Wonder Years.

More ABC renewals and cancellations are expected today.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.