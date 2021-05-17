FOX Fall Schedule Reveals Fate of The Resident, 9-1-1, & More

While many networks have been forthcoming with decisions for the bulk of their scripted series, FOX has been holding its cards close to its chest.

The network has now announced that 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star and The Resident will be a part of its 2021-22 TV schedule.

9-1-1 has been renewed for Season 5, Lone Star for Season 3, and The Resident for Season 5.

Of those shows, the 9-1-1 franchise was a lock to remain a part of the network's lineup next season.

While holding up very well, the Resident was on the bubble due to the limited slots on the network.

Both 9-1-1 and The Resident will be keeping their current slots in the fall, while Lone Star has been shifted to midseason.

Mondays this fall will consist of 9-1-1 and the Scott Foley-Teri Polo dramedy, The Big Leap.

It's certainly a different pairing, but given that 9-1-1 is the strongest scripted series on the network, it makes sense to give it the best launching pad.

Tuesdays will be The Resident and the new drama series, Our Kind of People. The letter replaces Prodigal Son, which got the chop after two seasons.

The Masked Singer will remain on Wednesdays, but it will have a new lead out in the singing competition series, Alter Ego.

Thursdays this fall will feature Thursday Night Football, while WWE's Friday Night Smackdown continues on Fridays.

Animation domination remains the big event for the network on Sundays, with The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy.

“We are presenting a fall lineup that builds upon FOX’s legacy of bold stories and truth-telling-characters; stories that meet and reflect the cultural moment. FOX believes it’s a time for series that offer hope and to speak to American audiences with themes of reinvention and second chances,” Charlie Collier said.

“Alongside our programming focus, we are forging ahead with a clear, 100% ad-supported vision. FOX’s acquisition of free-ad-focused Tubi has allowed us to expand our broadcast offering, bringing scale across both linear and streaming, all without any paywalls or subscriptions."

"This is a strategy that deepens FOX’s relationship with our audience and advertising partners, and it will continue to set FOX apart.”

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM 9-1-1

9:00-10:00 PM THE BIG LEAP (new series)

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE RESIDENT

9:00-10:00 PM OUR KIND OF PEOPLE (new series)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER

9:00-10:00 PM ALTER EGO (new series)

THURSDAY, Beginning Oct. 7

8:00 PM-CC ET/ THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON FOX

5:00 PM-CC PT

FRIDAY

8:00-10:00 PM WWE’S FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

SATURDAY

7:00-10:30 PM FOX SPORTS SATURDAY

SUNDAY

7:00-7:30 PM NFL ON FOX

7:30-8:00 PM THE OT / FOX ENCORES

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS

8:30-9:00 PM THE GREAT NORTH

9:00-9:30 PM BOB’S BURGERS

9:30-10:00 PM FAMILY GUY

FOX previously canceled Prodigal Son, Bless the Harts, LA's Finest, Filthy Rich, and neXt.

Last Man Standing concludes later this month.

The network also has The Cleaning Lady, Don't Forget The Lyrics, Domino Masters, Monarch, Next Level Chef, Pivoting, and Welcome to Flatch on deck for midseason.

What are your thoughts on the schedule, the new shows, and the last-minute pickups?

Hit the comments.

