Friends Stars Talk Potential Reboot, Real Life Couples, & More in Epic Reunion

After 17 years off the air, the cast of Friends assembled for Friends: The Reunion, which launched on Thursday.

The special is now streaming on HBO Max, and there were many big reveals about the beloved comedy series.

In this reboot-heavy world, many have pondered whether a scripted update of the series could come to pass, but it sounds like it will never happen.

Lisa Kudrow spoke for her castmates by explaining a potential reboot:

It’s all up to Marta and David, and I once heard them say, and I completely agree, that they ended the show very nicely.

They would have to unravel all of those good things in order for there to be stories.

Come again, Lisa?

That's not a very definite answer, but it doesn't rule one out, meaning that the fans who want more from Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer playing their favorite characters can keep the hope alive.

The creatives have been vocal about not having a scripted iteration of the show, and it makes sense.

Reboots and revivals, for the most part, are not as welcomed by fans as the original.

When the nostalgia wears off, many of these shows struggle to offer anything new.

As for real-life couples on the show, Aniston and Schwimmer have opened up about them sharing a lot of chemistry during the earlier episodes of the show.

"The first season, I had a major crush on Jen," said Schwimmer, with Aniston saying this "was reciprocated."

"At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship," Schwimmer continued.

"And we never crossed that boundary. You know, we respected that, but we both…"

Schwimmer was cut off by LeBlanc with a "bulls***," eliciting the following response from Aniston:

"Honestly."

"And I remember saying one time to David, 'it's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,'" she continued.

"Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. But we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

Schwimmer also teased they would often "cuddle on the couch" during breaks from filming.

"And I'm thinking, how did not everyone know we were crushing on each other?"

"It was a situation that... we couldn't do anything about it," Schwimmer said, to which Cox replied:

"How great though, ultimately because if you had and it didn't work out..."

The reunion was emotional, but one of the biggest moments was when the gang was back together in Monica and Chandler's kitchen.

LeBlanc wiped a tear from Cox's eyes, and it reiterated that the series meant a lot to all of the stars, and the way they act together shows they loved working on the show.

The project featured special guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

What did you think of the bombshells?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.