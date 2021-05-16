Good Witch Season 7 Episode 1 Review: The Party

Welcome back to Middleton!

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 1 reunited us with our best friends from the quaint town and reintroduced some familiar faces, as well.

But relationships that were formerly on solid ground have lost their footing, so there's some work to be done to get everyone on the same page again.

First of all, enough time has passed from Good Witch Season 7 Episode 10 that Adam is already back from his mission abroad.

Unfortunately, the break that he and Stephanie had at that time isn't going to be such an easy fix -- if it's fixable at all.

Before Adam's mission, they were contemplating how a long-distance relationship would affect them. The hardest part for Stephanie was that his mission had no end date.

In one hour, they went from being happy and in love to wondering if the right thing for them was to separate in light of the impending distance between them.

While they struggled with that, Adam also considered proposing. The last we saw of it, he was staring at the ring, deep thinking, and a smile grew across his face.

Now we know that they decided to break up, and my heart breaks for Stephanie.

Adam's return was awkward, but he sent her mixed signals when he wanted to hug. She had her hand outstretched, which should have told him she was hesitant and trying to keep her distance since she didn't know where they stood.

The hug and their easy conversation led her later to lean in for a kiss, which was rebuffed. Stephanie knew immediately that he met someone else. Why didn't Adam lead with that? Why didn't he tell her while he was away? Why did he allow her to have hope for them upon her return?

It stings watching, so what Stephanie feels must be unbearable.

Nothing they can do around each other will be anything but awkward in light of it, and knowing that he's leaving for another mission with Eileen amps up the confusion.

Adam seems genuinely torn, but I'm going to toss out there that he needs to make a solid and lasting break with Stephanie. If he wants to see what could be with Eileen, he's not in love with Stephanie.

Sorry, but Stephanie isn't someone's booby prize. She's not a second choice. She's worthy of so much more than that from whoever she chooses to love.

Sam: You look familiar.

Adam: You didn't go off and find yourself a new best friend while I was gone, did you?

Sam: I didn't know we were labeling what we had.

Adam: I'm with you. We'll, uh, we'll play it loose. Permalink: I'm with you. We'll, uh, we'll play it loose.

Permalink: I'm with you. We'll, uh, we'll play it loose.

Even though it was nice seeing Sam and Adam together again, it was infuriating that Sam seemed to be pushing Adam toward Eileen before insisting that he make a clean break from Stephanie. Cassie, too, thought that Adam and Eileen had more it factor than Adam and Stephanie.

Then again, Cassie usually knows when something is not meant to be. But why wouldn't she have influenced Stephanie in another direction when she was Adam in the first place? They went through so much together only to fall apart over distance.

It's downright disappointing.

Adam's worldly endeavors made Stephanie feel less than. She wonders if she's missed out on making a difference in the world in the same way Adam has.

No, she's not building homes for the disenfranchised, but she's created a community for her customers at the cafe.

She doesn't only offer coffee and sandwiches, but friendship, advice, and a place to feel comfortable in their own skin. That's nothing to sneeze at, and I'm glad she had Joy to remind her of it and to help her discover what she's missing with a vision board.

Of course, the first thing Stephanie's board did was to make her question herself again. She should have listened to her head telling her to move on from Adam in the first place, but she went with her heart instead.

Love shouldn't be a choice between heart and head; both should be equally involved. You can tell that with the successful relationships in town.

Look at Tom and Martha. They connect on every level, which doesn't mean rolling over and being bulldozed by your partner in the name of love. It means understanding who they are and complementing them with your love.

Tom has always kept Martha's flights of fancy in check, while those same flights bring a little bit of the fanciful into his world. They're each other's yin and yang.

Thankfully, they're on the same page with their daughter-in-law.

Can you put some gummy worms in my clam chowder?? Claire Permalink: Can you put some gummy worms in my clam chowder??

Permalink: Can you put some gummy worms in my clam chowder??

Claire is a handful. She was a handful before she and Martha came to a peaceful place in their relationship, and she's an even bigger handful dealing with her pregnancy. At least now, they're sharing love instead of insults.

Claire is late in her pregnancy from the looks of her, and she's been told it's bed rest for the remainder. Staying at home with a traveling husband wouldn't do the trick, so it was very sweet of Tom and Martha to care for her before Tiny Tinsdale is born.

Their lives are always ripe with excitement, and having Claire around has them hopping! Claire's cravings are all over the map, and screaming from the upstairs wasn't doing much for the Tinsdales' sanity.

Thank goodness that Cassie's intuition is on par. If her cousins aren't feeling it as deeply after receiving their dirtbags (loved that they called them that), Cassie seems to be doing pretty well.

Although I can't help but think that Claire might make the gentle ring of a bell nearly as grating as her hollering!

Abigail and Donovan went through as much as Stephanie and Adam to find their happiness, and now it seems wedding plans could tear them apart.

OK, perhaps not the planning as much as Donovan's refusal or inability to stand up to his mother.

Abigail and Donovan were on the same page. They'd spent so much time trying to break a curse so that their love would flourish that they just wanted some time to breathe it in and enjoy their engagement.

Abigail: Are you ready to pick a wedding date?

Donovan: Are you?

Abigail: I'm ready to take a deep breath.

Donovan: I'm so glad you said that.

Abigail: I was so worried about what you were going to say when I said that. Permalink: I was so worried about what you were going to say when I said that.

Permalink: I was so worried about what you were going to say when I said that.

As much as they love each other, fighting for it took up more time than enjoying it. Nobody could blame them for wanting to slow down and experience each other without an old curse holding their love hostage.

Dotty, once totally against the idea of Donovan and Abigail, is now their biggest fan. But Dotty is a force much like Martha. She will bang a door down to get what she wants.

But she's never shown that she's impossible when she's in on the joke, so to speak. Once she and Martha finally got years' worth of aggravation out of their systems and shared how they felt, they've been on better terms. All of the angst disappeared.

Meeting Donovan's annoying brother revealed that Dotty might have a blind spot to her sons' relationship, but if Donovan keeps his mouth closed and doesn't share how he feels with his mother, then Daniel will always seem more understood. You cannot understand someone if you don't know what they're feeling.

That's why Abigail was practically pulling out her hair at Donovan's refusal to share with his mother their decision to slow down.

When put on the spot with all of their guests at the engagement party, he should have told everyone about their plans.

Instead, he silently accepted everything his mother said, which made her think it was a done deal. Of course, he pushed Abigail's hand. She didn't want anyone else thinking that they were on the fast track to Middleton's next wedding.

She shouldn't have had to speak up about those plans. Donovan should have done it before the party, but he didn't. When the opportunity arose at the party, he should have said something, but he didn't.

Now we know why storms are brewing over the couple when they should be enjoying their love. Donovan cannot have two loves in his life, and he needs to cut the apron strings with Dotty.

Doing so will not only allow him to love a woman as spectacular as Abigail how she deserves to be loved, but it will also help his mother to understand his relationship with his brother.

Hiding all of this from Dotty to protect her from unpleasantries isn't the answer, and when she finds out that's what he's been doing, I expect her to quiz him about why he felt she would be unable to understand.

Cassie and Sam prove that you have to work at a marriage. There's nothing easy about it. Even when everything else is perfect, the one thing that they've discovered they don't have for each other is time.

How fortunate that Vincent is back in town with a boat to allow the two ships passing in the night to come together again.

I was excited about their nautical adventure, but it was cut short when the boat malfunctioned. As it turns out, it wasn't so much a malfunction as it was a little Merriwick magic directing Cassie to the island where Joy and her parents spent their time years earlier.

Joy: We talkin' dirtbags?

Abigail: I wish these bags would talk to us.

Joy: Yeah, our intuition isn't very intuitive right now.

Cassie: Sometimes, you have to stare at a puzzle longer than you thought.

Abigail: And sometimes, you have to sweep the whole thing back into the box. Permalink: And sometimes, you have to sweep the whole thing back into the box.

Permalink: And sometimes, you have to sweep the whole thing back into the box.

That's right. It's time to talk dirtbags!

One pouch of dirtbags wasn't enough. The cousins, who already had quite a mystery on their hands, discovered a second set of them, and when they poured them onto the table, they formed the symbol from the beach.

As if that wasn't strange enough, George popped around the corner. George is involved with the dirtbags?

What in the world?

The only thing I can think of is that it's somehow connected to Joy's father. She mentioned him when Vincent was talking about finding his mother. Since Joy's dream put her father right into the line of fire of the dirtbags, I have a feeling he will be coming back into the picture.

It took so long to realize the connection between the maps and the music box and the gems and the curse, so I expect this mystery to have a similarly long shelf life.

What are your thoughts on the dirtbags aka purple pouches?

Are you disappointed with how things have gone between Adam and Stephanie?

Will there be more trouble ahead for Abigail and Donovan?

After you watch Good Witch online, be sure to come back and share your thoughts on the premiere in the comments below.

I'm so excited to be sharing another season of Good Witch with you and Goodies everywhere!!

The Party Review Editor Rating: 4.0 / 5.0 4.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 4.0 / 5.0

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.