Good Witch Season 6 Episode 10 Review: The Bird

It all came down to this!

On Good Witch Season 6 Episode 10, we had endings, new beginnings, and lots of unanswered questions.

There's no way we aren't getting another season. Just make the announcement, Hallmark!

The backbone of the story followed the completion of the Roderick Davenport mansion, which encompassed story from not only Martha but Joy and Donna, as well as Abigail and Donovan.

Martha was all aflutter with excitement about the completion and tossing a housewarming party.

But she was running into a few obstacles that sent her running to Cassie for a little magic to sway the day in her direction.

What Martha didn't know was that Cassie was not at the top of her game. Yes, she was with Cassie as Cassie discovered the little sack of dirt in the Bell, Book & Candle, but she wasn't aware of how out of synch Cassie and Sam were.

It's not easy combining lives, and with all that has gone on during the last two seasons, Cassie and Sam still have not found a way to spend time together that will enrich them both.

They have very different hobbies, but it was so sweet how willing they were to find an intersect they could both enjoy.

Golf and meditation serve the same purpose, but they're wildly different. Meditation bored Sam, and golf bored Cassie. But they did master the art of the sexy pottery wheel.

Who else was reminded of Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze in that movie's most memorable scene? Love makes you create together.

Cassie was also a little down sensing that an opportunity might lure Joy away from Middleton. Have we ever seen Cassie with tears in her eyes?

They've all grown very close to Joy since her arrival, and their family is more in tune with their history than ever before. It's as if Joy was a missing piece of their family puzzle, and it's hard to imagine the Merriwicks without her.

Without her arrival, Abigail would still be ruled by a curse. Joy is a Merriwick through and through.

Still, Donna persisted in making unilateral decisions for Joy while singing her own praises as a friend. Sorry, Donna, but a true friend doesn't withhold valuable information. She's selfish, and she's going to have to make a big play to get back into my good graces.

If she knew her friends as well as she claimed, then Donna would know that Joy's reluctance to jump at the opportunity in Vermont wasn't Joy being unsure, it was her decision not to go.

Joy was only considering the move because it would please her old friend, and she believed there were no other immediate opportunities in Middleton, not that she got the chance to explore any before Donna announced to the world they had already accepted work elsewhere.

Nothing about that scenario is OK, and it seems like Cassie might have tears in her eyes because she's fully aware that someone she loves doesn't have all of the facts before making a significant decision.

Yes, Joy and Donna worked well together to finish Martha's house, but there was still a lot that irked Joy about her friend.

You could see her annoyance at Donna rearranging the seating in Cassie's meditation room just moments after she had finished. Joy should be reading the signs that her friend hasn't changed, but she's missing them.

As much as I dislike cliffhangers, the one we left with worked perfectly to secure Joy's participation in the as-yet-unannounced Good Witch Season 7.

Who in their right mind could walk away from the mystery of the dirt satchels? She's come so far to find her family, and I don't think Donna can drag her away, especially since Donna is disingenuous.

Abigail refused to participate in Martha's housewarming by providing flowers or attending, and it's hard to blame her.

She has been unable to tell the man she loves how she feels, and they've been living under a curse directly tied to the original owner of the mansion. Abigail didn't want to to the guy any favors, even if it helped her friend.

The more unwilling she was to participate, the more I thought that being at that housewarming would make all the difference. Abigail and Donovan were letting the curse get the better of them, and they finally realized that to be true.

Abigail was radiant at the thought of spending a romantic evening with Donovan amongst their friends, and it was heartwarming how quickly Martha reminded Abigail that she was always welcome in their home. Curse be damned, friendship was winning.

Attending the housewarming was an imperative step in breaking the curse. If Sam hadn't spotted the spyglass and connected it with the painting, then the curse wouldn't have been broken.

Was it all a test that was set up to ensure that the next Merriwick-Davenport union would last?

Given the diamond ring that popped out of the treasure chest when the diamond was reunited with the ruby and the emerald, it appears so.

With everything that Donovan and Abigail have gone through to be together, nothing could tear them apart now. Given how poorly the previous union ended, perhaps the curse was cast to test the next couple who dared unite.

It sure worked, as Donovan didn't hesitate once given the green light. He proposed on the spot, and the look on Abigail's face was transformed from angst to pleasure.

Sarah Power rocked that scene. It's so exciting to imagine what else is in store for the couple on a show that's far more interested in the adult pairings than ever before.

That brings us to Stephanie and Adam. Adam is all over the place with his feelings. He's not sold on the mission, and he's worried about leaving Stephanie.

Stephanie supports his mission; she doesn't support the open-ended nature of it. How could she? It's a lot to ask, and Adam's suggestion that their long-distance relationship was only temporary proved he was not reading the situation well.

Doesn't anyone in a long-distance relationship believe it's only temporary? Or the majority, at least. But they're not kids anymore, and if Stephanie has any hope for a larger family, they don't have time to wait.

But proposing wasn't the answer, either. That idea is no different than Donna withholding information from Joy. Adam's intentions had conditions, and nobody should start a marriage under those circumstances.

He did reconsider before popping the question, but the very last image we had of Adam seemed to suggest a lightbulb going off over his head. His smile was knowing and satisfied.

Whether it meant he would choose Stephanie by offering a compromise by way of a time limit on his mission or if he just realized he was making the right move, we'll have to wait to discover.

It might seem strange to have four couples happily in love in Middleton, but Joy could provide a tie to the dating scene if Stephanie and Adam recommitted. I'd be good with that.

It's the beauty of Middleton that people fall in love and stay in love. Just look at the way Tom dotes on Martha.

He never misses an opportunity to share his admiration of his wife with her or to tell her how lucky he is that they're together and how much she means to him.

With the dearth of shows on television exploring love triangles and dating misadventures, it's an absolute delight to relish in happy and well-matched couples.

What about you? Were you pleased with the finale?

Do you have any theories on relationships or the significance of what's in the satchels?

Remember that you can watch Good Witch online right here via TV Fanatic, and drop a comment below.

I'll miss all of you, so I hope you'll come back when Chesapeake Shores returns or pop in for an occasional Hallmark movie!

The Bird Review Editor Rating: 4.75 / 5.0 4.8 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 1 Vote) 4.75 / 5.0

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.