House of the Dragon: HBO Releases First Photos of Game of Thrones Spinoff

It's almost time to delve back into the Game of Thrones universe.

HBO is moving full steam ahead with its House of the Dragon spinoff, and to prove as much, the premium cabler has unveiled the first photos.

The series, which started shooting last month, will bow on HBO in 2022.

In the image above, viewers are introduced to Emma D'Arcy's Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen.

Rhaennyra is described as "The king’s first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything…but she was not born a man."

Daemon, meanwhile, is described as "the younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne, Daemon is a peerless warrior and a dragonrider who possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air."

The next photo shows Olivia Cooke's Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

Alicent is described as "the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms."

"She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen."

Otto is described as someone "who loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king's brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne."

The network also released the first look at Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka The Sea Snake.

Here's the character breakdown:

The lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen, “The Sea Snake,” is the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros. GOT House of the Dragon HBO

Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the series will tell the story of House Targaryen (a.k.a. the House that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen) and take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

