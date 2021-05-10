Legends of Tomorrow Boss Responds to Dominic Purcell Exit

It's no secret that Dominic Purcell is exiting The CW's Legends of Tomorrow.

Weeks after the actor's controversial comments about his future on the series, LOT showrunner, Phil Klemmer, is opening up about them.

The good news for fans is that the series is keeping the door open for the actor come to come back when he exits as a series regular.

"I think [Dominic] summed it up pretty well – not with his first post, but with his later posts," Klemmer said to TV Line.

"I think everybody just needs a break from the show, myself included and even when people leave the Waverider, there's always a seat open for people to come back. I'm looking forward to having him on the show next season."

There were many questions raised by how Purcell announced his exit, with the star editing his initial Instagram post that strongly suggested he had issues with the studio.

However, he deleted the initial post and changed his stance.

“God would everyone chill the f**k out. Why are people losing their mind because I’m leaving the show. Yes my tone was heavy straight to the point…It’s who I am,” he said.

“Do I have a beef with the studio at @warnerbrostv NO!”

“Big thanks to the cast and crew and all the awesome relationships I’ve made over the years. Thank you all. Dom,” he added.

“Yes I said [the studio doesn’t] care. That’s not correct of course they do— just me being emotional and over stuff,” he said.

“We all work in a big machine. Sometimes sh*t happens. It’s life.”

“I have and always have had a tremendous relationship with the Bosses and the studio @warnerbrostv…My wording was aggressive in tone because sometimes I get frustrated and annoyed [sic] it’s been a long long heavy year locked up in #Vancouver for 9 months without going home,” he continued.

“Who doesn’t and who hasn’t lashed out. Im f***in human. So for god sake chill on.”

“I haven’t quit. My contract is up…I’ve never quit on a contract and never would,” he said. “So to all the fans you will see me again next year on season 7 periodically.”

Fans still have the rest of Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 with Purcell as a series regular, but his role will be scaled back dramatically should he decide to return down the line.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.