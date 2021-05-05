Loki Moves Up Disney+ Premiere

Loki's move from the big-screen to the small-screen has been moved up.

Tom Hiddleston announced Wednesday that the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series will now premiere Wednesday, June 9.

The series was initially set to launch Friday, June 11.

Subsequent episodes will release every Wednesday, which is a departure from the rollout plans of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

With Disney+ increasing its output considerably in 2021, it makes sense to launch shows on different days of the week as opposed to multiple shows arriving on one day.

Hiddleston declares, "Wednesdays are the new Fridays" in the comical announcement video.

The move is on-brand with the series, which will deal with the fabric of time, so maybe we can blame the beloved MCU character for the change.

Then again, we'd hardly be blaming him. This is more like a pat on the back for giving us episodes 48 hours earlier.

This iteration of Loki is from an alternate timeline created by the Avengers' Infinity Stones plot in Avengers: Endgame.

The show also stars Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Erika Coleman.

"In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer," reads the description.

The most recent trailer showed Loki in trouble for messing with space and time, and the character is desperate to get some power back.

Loki will be following in the footsteps of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, each of which managed to launch with rave reviews.

Will Loki follow suit? We hope so!

Disney+ has been hedging its bets with Marvel Cinematic Universe series in recent months, and fans will even be able to pay a fee to watch Black Canary in their homes on the same day it hits theaters.

Have a look at the announcement video below.

It's fun!

