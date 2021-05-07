Mob Drama The Cleaning Lady, Starring Elodie Yung, Ordered to Series at FOX

FOX has made another series order for the 2021-22 season.

The network has ordered 10 episodes of The Cleaning Lady, starring Elodie Yung.

The mob drama comes from The 100 writer Miranda Kwok, Stargirl Executive Producer Melissa Carter, who serves as showrunner, Shay Mitchell's Amore & Vita Productions, Warner Bors. Television, and FOX Entertainment.

Based on an Argentine series, The Cleaning Lady stars Yung as Thony, a “whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son," according to the official logline.

"But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules."

The cast also includes Adan Canto (Designated Survivor) as Arman, Martha Millan (The OA) as Fiona, and twins Sebastien, and Valentino LaSalle as Luca.

FOX recently picked up The Big Leap, a ballet drama starring Scott Foley and Teri Polo, based on a U.K. format, as well as Our Kind of People from Lee Daniels,

a “soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of Black resilience and achievement.”

The network has already renewed The Simpsons, Family Guy, The Great North, and Bob's Burgers.

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are both closing in on renewals, while The Resident, Prodigal Son, and Call Me Kat are on the bubble.

According to reports, FOX wants to pick up just one of the Tuesday dramas, meaning it's highly likely either Prodigal Son or The Resident will get the chop.

It's possible both could be let go, and while The Resident has the edge in the ratings over Prodigal Son, it seems like The Cleaning Lady would be better paired with the latter. Make of that what you will.

The Moodys is not even in contention for renewal at this stage. It's toast, you guys.

Last Man Standing was previously announced to be ending this season, while Bless The Harts, Filthy Rich, and NeXt have been canceled.

We should have more clarity in the coming days when FOX locks in its decisions for next season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.