Money Heist Final Season Premiere Set at Netflix

One of Netflix's most addictive shows will wrap in 2021.

But the rollout plan has revealed it will farewell in two parts.

Each of the parts will comprise five episodes.

Yes, we're talking about Money Heist.

Volume 1 will be released on September 3, and Volume 2 will be released on December 3, 2021, giving fans some time to stew over the developments from the first part of the final season.

Netflix is testing different release patterns for its series of late, with Who Killed Sara? airing its first two seasons months apart, while the reality shows are getting multiple episodes each week as a mini-binge.

“When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself," Álex Pina, the series creator:

"We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In Volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters."

"It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure."

Here is the official synopsis from the streamer:

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own.

The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army.

The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

Are you ready for the end?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.