NBC Fall Schedule: This Is Us Final Season Pushed to 2022, Three Law & Order Series, & More!

NBC will look very different in the fall.

The network on Friday announced that it would be making some big changes.

For one, fans of Law & Order will have a whole night of programming on Thursdays, which will consist of Law & Order: For the Defense, SVU, and Organized Crime.

Yes, to the surprise of no one, NBC has picked up Organized Crime for a second season.

Will NBC be able to replicate the success of OneChicago with the Law & Order franchise?

It's possible!

Speaking of OneChicago, all of those shows will remain in their current Wednesday slots into next season.

The big omission from the fall schedule is This Is Us, which will launch its sixth -- and final -- season in 2022.

The good news is that the final season will be airing uninterrupted, which should help keep the momentum from start to finish.

This Is Us Season 5 has suffered due to the lengthier production period brought on by COVID-19.

“Obviously because of COVID this year, [This Is Us‘] schedule has been on-and-off,” Susan Rovner, NBC Universal Television’s Chairman of Entertainment, said in a conference call with TV Line and other outlets.

“And we want to honor the fans by making sure have the best viewing experience possible” for the acclaimed family drama’s farewell run.

“By putting it at midseason, we’ll have the least interruptions possible,” Rovner added.

“I think it’ll be a great event for the fans to enjoy this incredible show.”

In its place is sinkhole drama La Brea, which will air out of The Voice, while New Amsterdam is getting a fall slot this time.

Speaking of The Voice, NBC has also confirmed the series will scale back to one cycle a year, and it makes sense.

The ratings are down a lot, and putting it against American Idol has harmed both series, so having The Voice well away from the ABC singing competition can only be a good thing.

The series was once used to launch new NBC series, but it will be exciting to see if it will be strong enough to launch the new Monday drama Ordinary Joe, as well as La Brea.

Fridays will consist of The Blacklist and Dateline, whole Sunday will be Sunday Night Football.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is on deck for the summer after the conclusion of the Olympics coverage.

America's Got Tallent, American Auto, American Song Contest, Grand Crew, Kenan, Mr. Mayor, The Thing About Pam, This Is Us, and Young Rock will all be part of the midseason sked.

NBC previously ended World of Dance, Connecting, and Superstore.

The network has not made decisions on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Manifest, Debris, and Good Girls as of yet.

Here is the full fall schedule.

MONDAY

8 pm The Voice

10 pm ORDINARY JOE

TUESDAY

8 pm The Voice

9 pm LA BREA

10 pm New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8 pm LAW & ORDER: FOR THE DEFENSE

9 pm Law & Order: SVU

10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY

8 pm The Blacklist

9 pm Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8 pm Drama Encores

9 pm Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10 pm SNL Encores

SUNDAY

7 pm Football Night in America

8 pm Sunday Night Football

What are your thoughts on all the moves?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.