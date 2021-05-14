Outer Banks Season 2 Gets Summer Premiere on Netflix

Are you ready to head back to the Outer Banks?

Netflix dropped some good news on Friday.

The hit drama series will return to the streamer with its second season this summer.

The network has nor revealed what date or which month, but this narrows it down for us!

Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

After their near-death escape, Season Two finds John B & Sarah on the run - and in over their heads - in the Bahamas.

New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara, Pope, and JJ rapidly escalate at home.

The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive.

The series stars Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (J.J.), Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron), and Charles Esten (Ward Cameron).

The cast also includes Caroline Arapoglou (Rose), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Elizabeth Mitchell (Limbrey), Julia Antonelli (Wheezie Cameron), Deion Smith (Kelce), Cullen Moss (Deputy Shoupe), and Nicholas Cirillo (Barry).

According to executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, “Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before. We’ve turned up the dial on everything fans loved about Season 1 — more mystery, more romance and higher stakes."

"It’s a full throttle, action-packed adventure and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Outer Banks Season 1 was a sleeper hit for Netflix, taking viewers to a sun-soaked location, complete with a lot of action.

Are you ready for the second season?

Hit the comments below.

Stream Outer Banks Season 1 on Netflix.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.