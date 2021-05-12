Sarah Hyland Joins ABC's Epic Pilot from Once Upon a Time Creators

From Modern Family to something more Epic.

Sarah Hyland has joined the cast of the ABC pilot Epic, from Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis.

Deadline broke the exciting news.

Hyland is attached to play Rose, a princess who’s about to marry her Prince Charming.

“But her fairy tale gets upended when he has second thoughts, and trying to preserve her dreams opens her up to an unexpected world,” per the official synopsis.

The cast of the potential series is led by Brittany O’Grady (Little Voice), who plays cynical princess Luna, and Eleanor Fanyinka (Holby City), who plays a mysterious character known as The Seer.

Hyland is best known for playing Hayley Dunphy on ABC's comedy series Modern Family.

Her TV credits also include Shadowhunters, Veronica Mars, and Lipstick Jungle.

O'Grady's casting as Luna broke last month, revealing that the character is changed by a broken heart.

She does not believe in love stories, but “she is about to find herself caught in the most epic one of all — her own.”

Epic is described as “a romantic anthology series set in the fairytale universe of Disney… taking place in a Disney-like Enchanted Forest.”

While the series has a lot in common with Once Upon a Time, it will not be set in the same universe.

This is a new concept, one that could give fans a new look at some love stories.

Other ABC pilots in the works for the current development season include Acts of Crime, Dark Horse, National Parks, Promised Land, Queens, Triage, Adopted, Black Don't Crack, Bucktown, Maggie, and The Wonder Years.

Epic is not in contention for fall, which makes sense. The pilot has yet to be filmed, so we should have some more updates in the next few months about whether the network plans to move forward with it.

Once Upon a Time was a success story for ABC, so the network will be looking to recapture some of the former magic.

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Do you want the series to stay away from the OUAT universe?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.