The Irregulars Canceled After One Season at Netflix

The Irregulars is the latest one-and-done series at Netflix.

Per Deadline, the Sherlock Holmes drama with a supernatural twist, has been canceled after just one season.

No reason for the cancellation has been given, but it comes after the series charted well on the streamer's top ten list, as well as the U.S. weekly streaming chart.

The Irregulars is a dark, mysterious eight-part drama that follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes.

As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, the Irregulars (based on the Baker Street Irregulars gang from the original books by Sir Arther Conan Doyle) must come together to defeat larger-than-life forces.

The series stars Thaddea Graham (Letter For The King, Us) as Bea; Darci Shaw (Judy, The Bay) as Jessie; Jojo Macari (Sex Education, Hard Sun) as Billy; Mckell David (Snatch, Damilola Our Loved Boy) as Spike and Harrison Osterfield (Catch 22) as Leopold; and Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve, The Inbetweeners, Indian Summers) as Sherlock Holmes.

The series also stars Royce Pierreson (Judy, The Witcher, Line of Duty) as John Watson and Clarke Peters (His Dark Materials, The Wire, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as The Linen Man.

Written and executive produced by Tom Bidwell (Watership Down, My Mad Fat Diary), The Irregulars is also executive produced by Jude Liknaitzky (My Mad Fat Diary, Doctor Foster) and Greg Brenman (Peaky Blinders, The Honourable Woman).

The series is produced by Rebecca Hodgson (Good Cop, Deep Water), and lead director is Johnny Allan (Endeavour) with Joss Agnew (The Split, Poldark) and Weronika Tofilska (Last Train) also directing.

News of the cancellation comes just days after Netflix swung the axe on Katherine Ryan's scripted comedy series, The Duchess after a single season.

Netflix did not reveal any viewership stats for The Irregulars, but given that it launched in late March, had the series been renewed, more stats would have been revealed.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.