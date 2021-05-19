The Vampire Diaries Star and Creator Team for Vampire Academy TV Adaptation

Vampire Academy is getting the TV show treatment with two creatives who already know a lot about vampires.

Peacock today announced a straight to series 10-episode order for Vampire Academy, from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive producer Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals), which she is adapting with longtime collaborator Marguerite MacIntyre, who will also serve as executive producer and co-showrunner.

From executive producer, Julie Plec comes a story of romance, friendship, death, sex, and scandal.

Vampire Academy is based on a series of young adult paranormal romance novels by international bestselling author Richelle Mead.

In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society.

This serialized and sexy drama combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre.

“Julie Plec created one of the biggest fan-favorite universes with ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and its spin-off series ‘The Originals’ and ‘Legacies,’ and we are excited to deliver this passionate audience a brand new story on Peacock,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“Julie is known for binge-able, enthralling dramas and we know VAMPIRE ACADEMY will keep Peacock viewers right on the edge of their seats.”

The book series is a personal favorite of Plec’s, who read them in the early 2000’s well before her time on Vampire Diaries.

“When I signed my new deal with Universal Television, they asked what project I had always been dying to make and my immediate answer was ‘Vampire Academy,’” said Plec.

“From ‘The Vampire Diaries’ to ‘The Originals,’ Julie has mastered captivating audiences with memorable characters, compelling storylines and delicious escapism,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal TV.

“VAMPIRE ACADEMY delivers them all! We are very excited to see Julie’s ambitious and creative vision of this distinct world come to life, and can’t wait to share the series with Peacock viewers. I have no doubt fans will love what she’s cooked up.”

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Plec set as showrunner, writer, and executive producer for the series.

Marguerite MacIntyre will serve along with Plec as writer, executive producer and co-showrunner.

Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayer, Jillian DeFrehn also serve as executive producers.

The Vampire Diaries lasted eight-season, The Originals lasted five, and Legacies has been renewed for a fourth season.

MacIntyre starred on The Vampire Diaries for its first six seasons as Liz Forbes, and went on to work behind the scenes on The Originals, and subsequently Legacies.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.