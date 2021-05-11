Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 4 Episode 12

at .

Did the team manage to save everyone?

On 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 12, a famous mystery writer died, kicking off a wild hunt for buried treasure the author left behind.

Reunited - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 11

Unfortunately, many people were injured as more and more people rushed to the same locations.

With little for the 118 to do to prevent the onslaught of chaos, they had to make decisions that could have dire consequences.

Watch 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 12 Quotes

Athena: Please tell me that's not porn or sports.
Romero: This? This is our future. Apparently a guy buried five million dollars somewhere in the city and then told people to go out find it.
Athena: I miss the days when bored rich people would just name wings and museums and hospitals after themselves.

Clyde: I didn't want to leave! I was so close. I didn't want anyone else to find the treasure. It's mine! The treasure's mine! Don't tell anyone! Don't let anyone take it. It's mine! The treasure's mine!
Buck: Did he say treasure?

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 12

