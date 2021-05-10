Watch Batwoman Online: Season 2 Episode 13

at .

Did the ladies manage to have a night away from fighting the crime?

On Batwoman Season 2 Episode 13, everyone wanted a night away from the drama.

Taking the Call - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Sophie had to face a foe from her rookie days with The Crows.

Elsewhere, Ryan, Mary, and Luke were pulled into Alice's latest game.

What did they learn about what was happening in town?

Watch Batwoman Season 2 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch Batwoman online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 13 Quotes

Cluemaster: How did you solve Cluemaster's riddle?
Sophie: I know it's just my first day but a little advice. Don't advertise the crime you're about to commit if you don't want to get caught.
Cluemaster: That's how I showcase the sheer stupidity of mankind. I provide the authorities with all the clues and then watch as they screw it all up anyway.
Sophie: I'm sorry your view of mankind is so bleak.

Do you know why it's called beginner's luck? I'll give you a clue. It's because it's unexpected and because it doesn't last.

Cluemaster

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 13

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 13 Photos

Stephanie Brown - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 13
Nerd Love - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 13
Roman Sionis - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 13
Cluemaster - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 13
Luke Impressed - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 13
Delighted Mary - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 13
  1. Batwoman
  2. Batwoman Season 2
  3. Batwoman Season 2 Episode 13
  4. Watch Batwoman Online: Season 2 Episode 13