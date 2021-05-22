Watch Charmed (2018) Online: Season 3 Episode 13

at .

Did the Charmed ones manage to save Jordan?

On Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 13, death came knocking in a big way when Jordan learned he was about to die.

Meanwhile, Harry set off on a process of transformation when he realized he could change himself and Macy into humans.

How did the sisters take the news?

Maggie: We have to find evidence that Abigael Caine doesn't belong in the Tomb of Chaos.
Macy: Yeah, there's only one problem. She does.

Any threat to the Charmed Ones is chaotic, and therefore belongs in the tomb.

Mo - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 13 - Charmed (2018)
Harry - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 13 - Charmed (2018)
Macy Vaughn - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 13 - Charmed (2018)
Jordan - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 13 - Charmed (2018)
Perfecti - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 13 - Charmed (2018)
Mel - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 13 - Charmed (2018)
