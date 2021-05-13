Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 14

at .

Who started the fire at a pet food factory?

On Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 14, Casey and Severide helped the owner when they realized there was more going on than they first thought.

Gallo holds up - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 13

Meanwhile, the annual garage sale kicked off and everyone was on edge due to recent events.

What happened at the event?

Watch Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 14 Quotes

Severide: To be honest, it’s not the test that’s on my mind. It’s what comes next. I wanted to let her focus on making lieutenant so I’ve been holding off, but I want to talk to her about getting married.
Casey: You’re gonna propose?
Severide: Not exactly. She always used to say she’d never get married again, so I just want to put it out there as an idea. See where she’s at.
Casey: Huh?
Severide: What’s that mean?
Casey: No, nothing. I’m real happy for you. It’s exciting news.
Severide: Yeah, thanks.

Severide: The guy wanted me to leave him in the fire and go get his wife.
Casey: Seriously?
Severide: Yeah, he practically kicked me away.
Casey: Wow, that’s devotion.

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 14

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 14 Photos

Brett waits - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 14
Violet waits - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 14
Herrmann and Engine - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 14
Ritter and engine - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 14
Ritter hose - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 14
Casey and Severide long - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 14
