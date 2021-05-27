Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 8 Episode 16

Did Burgess survive another brush with death?

On Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 16, Voight and the gang worked an extremely frustrating case that pushed them to their limit.

Heavy Load - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 16

With the streets of Chicago becoming a hotbed for crime, they had to make some big moves to keep everyone safe.

Elsewhere, a wild decision changed the trajectory of the team forever.

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 16 Quotes

Voight: Okay, that's something. Let's hit it.
Halstead: We're working on the warrant.
Voight: No, we're good. Let's go.
Halstead: Sarge. We're gonna need proof.
Voight: We are not wasting time, not again.

Atwater: Yo, Ruz.
Ruzek: I don't want to do this, Kev, not right now.
Atwater: Neither do I, but somebody's got to say something if we're gonna be kicking in doors and yelling "gun" if there's not a gun.
Ruzek: Kevin, please, I don't want to do this.
Atwater: We didn't even know if Roy was actually in that house, we had no clue. So that's what we doing, just making it up as we go?
Ruzek: You got a better idea? Or are you just preaching to preach? Come on, let's go man.
Atwater: I'm just trying to help, man.
Ruzek: Hel save Kim or help save the world?
Atwater: You got no right to talk to me like that, not after what just happened in that house. You just put a gun to a man's head.

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 16

