Watch The Resident Online: Season 4 Episode 13

Did Billie come clean?

On The Resident Season 4 Episode 13, the truth about the past came to light, forever changing her relationship with Nic.

Raptor Blues - Tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Devon and Leela stumbled upon an apartment fire that made them question how it started.

Elsewhere, Jake and his husband dealt with the complications of Sammie's health.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 13 Quotes

AJ: Dr. Davies, Surgery 101: Never let patients get into your heart.
Leela: Don't worry about me. I'm all about self-control.
AJ: That's good to know.

Devon: Hey, Conrad. Can I talk to you for a second? I need you to cover her for me.
Conrad: She's your patient.
Devon: I know, I- I just need to take a minute.
Conrad: OK, you want to talk about it?
Devon: Not yet.
Conrad: OK. Do what you gotta do.

Rose's News - The Resident Season 4 Episode 13
Excited Grandpa - The Resident Season 4 Episode 13
Glowing Mom - The Resident Season 4 Episode 13
Billie's Secret - tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 13
AJ Mentors Leela - The Resident Season 4 Episode 13
Carol's Good News - tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 13
