Watch The Resident Online: Season 4 Episode 14

at .

Did Nic and Conrad welcome their baby into the world?

On The Resident Season 4 Episode 14, the pair prepared for the big arrival.

Grandpa Bell - The Resident Season 4 Episode 14

Meanwhile, Raptor's life started to fall apart and he was forced to turn to Cain for help.

Elsewhere, Devon and Bell worked together on a complicated surgery that could help them save multiple lives.

Watch The Resident Season 4 Episode 14 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 14 Quotes

AJ: I tested you for months, right? Backtalking, isolating, locking myself in my room, but you never gave up on me. Everybody else just up and left, but you, you never did.
Carol: AJ, Mina didn't want to leave. She had no choice. Her Visa was expired.
AJ: This isn't about Mina, Mom, this is strictly about you. Nigeria is her home now, and as far as I'm concerned, my home is always with you.

Conrad: She's beautiful, like her mom.
Nic: Welcome to the world baby girl.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 14

The Resident Season 4 Episode 14 Photos

CoNic and their Baby- tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 14
CoNic and their Baby - The Resident Season 4 Episode 14
Bell's Family - The Resident Season 4 Episode 14
Grandpa Bell - The Resident Season 4 Episode 14
Cain to the Rescue? - The Resident Season 4 Episode 14
Jake's Family - The Resident Season 4 Episode 14
