The Resident Round Table: Baby Gigi, a Sexy Hookup, & a Happy Adoption!

Baby Gigi is here! How do you feel about the new addition, and what Gigi-related storylines do you look forward to next season?

Carissa: Georgiana Grace!! I was thrilled because I call my Georgia kitty, Georgia Girl, or GG for short. I'm so trendy!

I'm looking forward to the time when they can use a real baby, honestly. That was kind of hard to watch—damned COVID.

They're going to be such great parents that I am open to any stories with this beautiful little family.

Meaghan: OMG, yes, Carissa! The fake baby was the thing of nightmares!

I am so happy for the two of them, and I loved how much joy it brought to the entire crew.

Things can be so dark at Chastain sometimes, and them all coming together to celebrate baby Gigi was such a great moment of levity.

I loved Conrad and Nic at the end, questioning what they had done. I feel like that is exactly how I would be as a new parent. Also, the paranoia felt so spot on!

Jasmine: I'm pretty sure Baby Doll gate has someone been the topic of discussion more than anything else. LOL! COVID restrictions are a b!tch.

I want all the new parent goodness. You know Nic and Conrad will think they have it all figured out as medical professionals, but I want Gigi to be an adorable hellraiser like her dad.

I want them sleep-deprived, and I definitely Conrad wearing one of those Bjorn baby carriers with Gigi strapped to his chest, you know, for science.

Cain is potentially headed elsewhere, in love, and he saved AJ's mother ...eventually. Do you think his redemption arc is complete? Was it effective? What are your thoughts on Cain in the finale?

Carissa: He'll never be a favorite for me. He will be on both shows, but I think he'll be heading toward the other more regularly. So, I can handle him even if he's never going to achieve the kind of status the others at Chastain have as they wriggled their way into my heart.

Cain's journey was OK, but a little too easy, in my view. I did appreciate that he said he'd never act as callously as he did with the vent farm, but how does that comfort their families? No amount of redemption can change that for me.

Meaghan: Even when he is getting "redemption," I just want to slap the man.

Sure, I'm glad he came through and saved AJ's mom, but they're just going to gloss over him putting AJ through the stress of thinking he wasn't coming? He could have at least called him back on the way to the hospital.

I find it hilarious that Kit ever thought he would stay for the pay they were offering him. I can't say I blame him. If you had the possibility of making millions, would you really be willing to settle for 100k? It's not like he has ever been in it for the "right" reasons.

I'm glad he's had a come to Jesus moment and will be a better doctor, but it is too little too late for me.

Jasmine: As a Morris Chestnut fan, I got to congratulate him on the two roles and securing a couple of bags.

To echo Carissa a bit, I think as a recurring character, Cain will be easier to accept. I, too, felt his redemption arc came too easy. And yeah, that's all I got. His scenes with Billie were great.

Are you disappointed that Phillip and Bio South sold out to Big Pharma?

Carissa: I wish I were. It was inevitable. That's what pharma is all about.

It's rarely interested in the individuals. If it's not financial, it's scientific.

The whole gang fell so entirely for Rose that their urgency to see her well blinded them to that reality. Hopefully, the big pharma bad storyline will not dominate The Resident Season 5. Been there, done that.

Meaghan: Disappointed but not surprised in the least bit. Healthcare isn't just about helping people, unfortunately. It always comes down to profit over people in the end. This is a tale as old as time that we will see repeated over and over again.

Like Carissa, I'm not interested in seeing them take on big pharma next season, and it feels like that is where they are headed. This season proved, if nothing else, that they don't need to have the typical big bad like seasons in the past have relied on. The cases of the week and the characters are more than compelling enough.

Jasmine: Yeah, "disappointed but not surprised" is the perfect summation of that.

I also agree that I'd rather they not rehash a similar storyline with Big Pharma. We've done it already, and the interpersonal conflicts and deep character studies, and dynamic exploration definitely was a refreshing change from the "big bad of the season" path the show went down in previous seasons.

Bille's son showed up against her wishes. React.

Carissa: She's going to be fine; she'll embrace him when the time comes. I do not think this is an adoption gone bad storyline. The Resident isn't a horror show; it's about family and redemption. Look at Cain!

Billie and her son will find a place of understanding and embark on a new chapter in their lives.

Meaghan: Of course he did. Him just moving on was never an option. I agree that they will get to know each other and form a relationship despite Billie's reservations.

Jasmine: I'm sure they're angling for the two to form a bond or something, and it won't go down a nefarious path. If anything, he'll probably need medical help in some capacity.

However, I hate that he harassed her, and she basically has to get to know him or whatever now. Screw that. Beyond that, I can't say I care.

Do you think there was too little Conrad screentime or proper arcs this season, or did you appreciate the series balancing things out among other characters more?

Carissa: I'm OK with it. Conrad will always be front and center, and I'm eager to see how he handles family life. That said, there is never enough Matt Czuchry. The more Conrad Hawkins, the better.

Meaghan: OK, I thought it was maybe just me and the fact that I'm obsessed with Matt that left me feeling like there wasn't nearly enough Conrad this season. Glad to know I'm not the only one who noticed.

I think the show did a great job balancing out the characters this year, but it definitely could have used more Conrad. I hope he and Nic don't get relegated to purely baby storylines next season, and we get to see more of the badass Conrad Hawkins we all know and love.

Jasmine: Both. Personally, I didn't mind that there was less Conrad, not that I don't like his character or adore Matt, but they have such a strong ensemble cast, and some of the other characters needed this.

I enjoyed the balanced tone, the personal storylines, getting to see more of the people behind the doctors and such. I fell in love with newbie characters Leela, Jake, and Rose, and I loved that there was space to get to know these characters. I loved Bell and Devon's arcs, and I'm never opposed to AJ screentime.

I did miss Conrad in action more on the medical front, though.

Did Devon and Leela's kiss happen too fast? Are you happy about the leap in their relationship?

Carissa: No. They've both been working hard and bumbling through relationships. Dragging it out isn't realistic. Adults wanna get busy, and these two beautiful people connected when they least expected it. That's the perfect time to let their hair down and enjoy.

Meaghan: Absolutely not! They had the perfect natural progression in their relationship. Let's be real; they've been quietly courting each other for weeks.

When Leela started asking about his thoughts on children, I knew they were about to pull the trigger, and I was so ready for it! Devon deserves to be in a happy and HEALTHY relationship. I'm all in on this one.

Jasmine: While I do feel like we didn't have as many hints at Leela's personal thoughts on Devon throughout all of this, making it feel one-sided, I love Devon and Leela together, so who cares?!

I'm not mad at the girl for pouncing on him. Damn, I would've climbed him like a tree, too. Ahem, TMI, my bad.

I lost my beloved Minator, and I'm still impatiently waiting on my Kitbell, but at least they gave me these two beauties. I'm all aboard this ship like nobody's business.

I remember having my reservations about ANOTHER potential romance for Devon when I spoke to Manish Dayal earlier this season. I could tell from his reaction to my reservations that something was happening.

I have ZERO complaints this time, though. The pacing, the woman, the chemistry... I'm here for all of it. Consider me Leevon Trash.

On a scale of 1-10, how delighted are you with Bell's family via Jake, Gregg, and now little Sammie?

Carissa: 10. Talk about a redemption arc. And Jake fits in so well at Chastain and on The Resident. I couldn't have asked for a better story.

Meaghan: 100! Jake, Gregg, and Sammie are a perfect little family, and you add in Bell finally getting the last piece of his puzzle by being brought into that. It was amazing.

Can we talk about Kit and Bell, though?! Sammie could use a grandma, too, so can these two crazy kids pull the trigger already!!!

Jasmine: TEN, baby! I just love Grandpa Bell so much; you don't understand! He looked so happy and pure when he saw his family -- I'm obsessed.

Jake is a perfect fit, and I love this little family. They make me smile. And yes, Meaghan, we need our Kitbell action!

What was your favorite moment from the hour? What was your favorite storyline or character arc from the season?

Carissa: The easy birth and the happiness surrounding it. We needed that win. They needed that win. Thank you!

Meaghan: Yes! The moment all our favorite people came together and celebrated Gigi's birth with Conrad and Nic was everything we needed in this episode!

Sammie's adoption is a close second for me. It definitely got dusty in my living room while they were taking their adoption oath.

Jasmine: I was a sucker for Sammie's adoption. Also, Marshall and Kyle are HILARIOUS in scenes together. I practically cry because I'm laughing so hard at the two of them. They could have an entire sideshow.

What would you like to see next season?

Carissa: Just more of what The Resident does best. Less Cain. Talk about an easy ask!

Meaghan: I need them to continue going down the Leela and Devon path.

I also need them to go there with Bell and Kit. I feel like we've all been waiting patiently enough.

Oh, and can we please never see Cain again. Is that too much to ask?

Jasmine: Everything that The Resident does best works for me. I look forward to more medical cases. More group scenes. More of our faves rallying against the system and an even deeper dive into what it means for Chastain to be a public hospital.

I appreciated the personal storylines and sort of deep-dive character studies this season. I wouldn't be opposed to them keeping a bit of that element. From the personal touches with patients to get to know some of the doctors better, it was lovely.

Yes, more Leela and Devon, pulling the trigger on Kit and Bell, and just more of The Resident, period. It's not one of the best medical dramas on the air for nothing. I'm so grateful we get the next season at all, so I'll take what I can get.

