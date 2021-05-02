Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 11 Review: Zoey's Extraordinary Double Date

Remember when we were promised an end to the dreaded love triangle at the start of the season?

Yeah, that is not happening, as Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 11 made it abundantly clear that Zoey's heart is still torn between Max and Simon.

She can blame her overreacting to Max's news on her abandonment issues, but a part of her wouldn't have been that freaked out that her best friend was leaving for a few months if she wasn't still carrying a torch for him.

That's not to discount Zoey's feelings on abandonment, which the series has glossed over since Mitch's death and Joan's leaving, but her belief that Dr. Tesoro would think the root of her outburst stemmed from her unresolved feelings for Max was telling.

She keeps denying she still has feelings for Max, but it's gotten to the point where hardly anyone believes her.

Zoey: I need to apologize about yesterday. I was a mess, at the race. I was totally distracted by Mo and Perry at the restaurant. And the whole point of yesterday was to make it about you, and I blew it.

Simon: Hey, is that why you think I’m upset?

Zoey: Yes, and maybe my slight overreaction to Max leaving.

Simon: Yesterday was rough, and if it showed me anything, it’s that you still have feelings for him.

Zoey: That’ not what it was about. I talked about it in therapy. It’s actually about…

Simon: If you do have feelings for him, we do need to have a real conversation about it.

Zoey: Max is my friend, and it caught me off guard. That’s it. I’m not saying I handle it well, but do you think you and I can try to find a way to move past it.

The writing is clear as day, but for some reason, Zoey refuses to face the facts. If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it must be a duck, Zoey.

It's becoming increasingly frustrating to watch how Zoey treats Max and Simon because they both deserve better.

Simon deserves to be with someone committed to him, not someone whose heart belongs to another and has never truly let him in all the way.

And Max deserves for Zoey to give him some space and not act like a possessive girlfriend when she learns he may be moving.

Thankfully, Max said as much as he asked Zoey to back off and give him some space.

Max was right in that their codependent relationship has become a little toxic, and they'll never grow as people if they keep falling back into old patterns.

Zoey may not voice it, but she's always secretly thought of Max as her backup plan.

She's with Simon now, but a part of her has kept Max on the hook, so if things don't work out with Simon, she has Max to fall back on.

Zoey: I’m sorry that I overreacted, but of course, you should do the pop-up in New York and when you come back, whenever that is, I will be here to celebrate you because that’s what best friends do.

Max: We can’t keep doing this.

Zoey: Doing what?

Max: This. Yesterday was weird and uncomfortable. You really upset Rose, and I bet Simon wasn’t thrilled about it either. We’re as individuals or with other people if we don’t get out of this cycle or whatever you want to call it. I just need some space.

Zoey: Well, I guess New York came at the right time then. You can go on a trip and get away from me. I mean that is if you decide to go.

She eventually got on board with the idea of him dating someone else because she knew it was supposed to be a temporary thing.

However, Max going to New York for a few months and living with Rose ups their relationship status to serious, and Zoey can't handle that.

And part of her realizes that she's always had one foot out the door with Simon, as evidenced by her clear overcompensation during their romantic and Simon-centric weekend.

She's trying so hard to make it work with Simon, but at some point, one or both of them will have to admit it's just not working out.

Just because we want something to work doesn't mean it will. It's not necessarily anyone's fault, but sometimes the timing doesn't line up.

If they keep trying to force things, they may lose their friendship in the process.

It may be wiser to call it quits now, but things aren't going to end well for the couple unless something changes.

And with the season finale just one episode away, there are two possibilities for how things shake out for Zoey and Simon.

Dr. Tesoro: It seems this potential Max news really affected you.

Zoey: Well, he’s forgotten how cold it gets there.

Dr. Tesoro: Do you want to talk about why you had such a big reaction to him leaving?

Zoey: No, not if you’re going to dig all up in my subconscious and tell me I still have feelings for him.

Either a) Zoey and Simon break up or b) in a desperate attempt to save her relationship with Simon, Zoey blurts out her secret.

The latter is more likely, and if that does happen, you know that will be the major cliffhanger Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 ends up, infuriating us to no end, especially since the series has yet to be renewed for a third season.

However, the powers that be love to torture us, so I would expect nothing less.

Switching gears from the Zoey/Max/Simon/Rose love quadrangle to Mo and Perry, it looks as if this burgeoning relationship is over before it got off the ground.

Yes, Mo and Perry were checking off some relationship milestones, and it was getting serious, but it never felt as if this relationship was moving forward.

The pair kept hitting roadblock after roadblock, never fully settling into that relationship groove.

It's a shame because this was Mo's first adult relationship, and in many ways, Perry was great for him.

Perry forced Mo to have the hard conversations and be open and honest about where they both were, instead of Mo bailing at the first sign of drama.

Mo was willing to compromise -- or at the very least re-examine how much baggage he could deal with being with Perry -- in this new relationship, but sadly, Perry couldn't do the same.

Perry: When we met, I knew I was instantly taken by you. I still know it. What I didn’t know was the feelings this relationship would bring up in me. My whole life I passed as a straight guy. I’m masculine. I played football. I literally fought fire. So when I told people I was gay, it was hard, but I still started with a leg up because my family and friends were still able to see him as the same Perry: Perry with a deep voice, just with a guy on my arm. But now, I’m starting to feel that same anxiety that I felt when I came out. I don’t want people to look at me differently. I hate that I feel this way, but I had to be honest with you because I care about you so much.

Mo: Thank you for sharing your truth with me. It has been a journey to get to where I am today. Through all of the hate and shame and pain and guilt, I swam through all of that to get to the other side.

Perry: I know.

Mo: No, you don’t because if you did know, you would know that by the time I got to the other side I promised myself that I would never go back to that person. The person that couldn’t look themselves in the mirror because they were harboring all of the hate and laughs to their core. I will always have love for that person, but he’s gone.

Perry: I’m not asking you to bring him back.

Mo: Are you sure? Because it feels like you are.

Perry: Mo.

At first, Perry's concerns over Mo and Brad's meeting seemed innocent enough. Who wouldn't be worried whether their ex and new beau got along?

However, it soon became apparent that something wasn't quite right, and it was heartbreaking when Perry finally came clean to Mo.

The fire marshal couldn't accept his new boyfriend for who Mo was, and while Perry didn't explicitly ask Mo to change, he implied it heavily.

Part of me wants to vilify Perry for not accepting Mo as he is, but we all have dealbreakers when it comes to relationships.

What bothers me more, though, is that Perry didn't even try to accept Mo for the beautiful and extraordinary man he is, or at least he didn't seem to try hard enough.

The scene read as if Perry was ready to throw in the towel and would only reconsider his position if Mo changed for him.

Maybe Perry didn't intend for his confession to lead to their break-up, but that's where it ended up.

It was an awful way for their relationship to end, but I'm glad Mo had the strength to stand his ground and refuse to change for anyone.

Zoey: See, Perry you can relax now.

Brad: Hold up. Did you not think we would get along?

Perry: I mean you two are very…

Brad: What? We like the same movies, the same books. Our Hemsworths are ranked in the same order. We’re basically the same person.

Perry: No, you are not.

He shouldn't have to, and it was insensitive of Perry to ask. Mo has been through hell to get to where he is today, and changing to please Perry would only cause Mo more pain.

It's sad to see such a promising relationship end, but it was the right call. Mo deserves someone who can accept all of him, not just the parts that someone else likes.

Some stray thoughts:

Did anyone else think the series had crossed over with The Good Doctor at the start of the episode as Zoey sat between Noah Galvin, who plays Asher, and a Fiona Gubelmann (Morgan) lookalike? Just me?

Maggie says she's not a gambling addict, but who wouldn't be tempted to hit the casino after winning all that cash? It can't be just me.

Did anyone else forget that Leif had been MIA? Just me? I didn't even realize we hadn't seen him until he suddenly appeared with the drone phone. Speaking of, how cool is that? I could use a drone phone since I spend half the time looking for my cell as it is.

The whole new SPRQPoint phone subplot still seems like a waste of time, but Tobin and McKenzie finally hooked up, so it was worth it in the end. Is it weird that they're the least problematic couple on the show right now? I'm not sure I care because I do love them together.

I really liked how Dr. Tesoro didn't pass judgment on Zoey's powers. It was a refreshing take on not labeling something we don't understand as crazy, which is often done on television. It didn't matter to him if they were real or not; all that mattered was helping Zoey.

So what did you think, TV Fanatics?

Is Zoey still secretly pining for Max?

Will she tell Simon about her powers before the season ends?

Are Mo and Perry done for good?

Don't forget to hit the comments below to let me know your thoughts. If you missed the latest episode, remember you can watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online at TV Fanatic.

