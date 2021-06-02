City on a Hill Season 3 Confirmed at Showtime

One of Showtime's most popular dramas is sticking around.

The premium cabler has picked up a third season of City on a Hill, which will consist of eight one-hour episodes.

Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge will be back for the third season, as will Tom Fontana as showrunner.

Production is set to begin in New York this year for a likely 2022 premiere.

The second season focused on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that is plagued with drug violence and a rightful distrust in local law enforcement.

As coalition leader Grace Campbell (Pernell Walker) works tirelessly on behalf of the community, her efforts are undermined by gang activity happening right under her nose.

Enter irreverent FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon), who is here to exploit Boston's defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career.

Unfortunately for Jackie, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge) is onto his adversary's latest misstep.

In time, the personal antagonism between these two escalates to an all-out war between the offices of the U.S. Attorney and the Suffolk DA. No one is safe from the collateral damage.

Season two also starred Lauren E. Banks, Mark O'Brien, Amanda Clayton, Matthew Del Negro, and Jill Hennessy with guest stars Pernell Walker, Lucia Ryan, Kameron Kierce, Shannon Wallace, John Doman, and Michael O'Keefe.

It's unclear who else will be coming back.

Showtime has been making plans for its future of late, announcing that The L Word Generation Q would return in August and that each episode would arrive on its streaming and on-demand services days ahead of its linear debut.

It's a different direction for the cabler, but it might lead to more shows following a similar road to the screen.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.