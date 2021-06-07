Dynasty Spoilers: Fractured Relationships, Sibling Rivalry, & More!

Dynasty is throwing more soap our way than ever during its fourth season, airing Fridays at 9/8c on The CW.

Looking ahead to Dynasty Season 4 Episode 6, there is way more drama on tap than before.

While the network doesn't release traditional 30-second spots for the series, they reveal many of the plot details in advance, so at least we have something to chew on until the next episode airs.

"With Blake (Grant Show) and Fallon's (Elizabeth Gillies) new agreement in place, Fallon sets out to make sure everyone knows who's the boss," reads the network's official description of the next episode titled, "A Little Father-Daughter Chat."

Indeed, Dynasty Season 4 Episode 5 concluded with Blake thinking he had way more power after Fallon asked him to work with her.

Unbeknownst to him, she didn't want him to have that much power. She merely thought he'd be an asset to her team, and he thought he was getting the keys to the kingdom.

It was a typical Blake move, and we're sure there will be plenty of fun scenes of Fallon trying to reiterate her plans to her father.

"Adam (Sam Underwood) heads back to the hospital to undo the damage done by Fallon as competition sparks between the siblings as to who has the bigger job," the logline continues.

Is anyone else tired of the squabbles between the brother and sister? Obviously, Fallon has the bigger job, but Adam is so sociopathic that I can only imagine the lengths he will go in order to make himself look better.

This could also result in another PR disaster for Fallon. Adam is the type of person to go low and would have no qualms about orchestrating a certain situation and making sure it's all caught on tape.

"Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) complains to Culhane (Robert C. Riley) about his relationship and Culhane admits he's uncomfortable with his new status," says the logline of where Sam and Culhane are at.

Sam's relationship has suffered from failure to launch because Sam is masking his insecurities by buying his new man everything under the sun.

How can he expect to have a lasting relationship if the person he wants to get close to doesn't know anything about him?

The friendship between Sam and Culhane has been a surprising bright spot of Dynasty Season 4 so far, so hopefully, they mutually help each other.

Culhane managed to get the upper hand on Dawkins on Dynasty Season 4 Episode 5, but this being Dynasty, there will be some major blowback, and it's not going to be pretty.

"Cristal (Daniella Alonso) and Blake make headway towards reconciling but Blake realizes it's going to take more than a happy hour to win her back," the synopsis reads of what will happen next for Cristal and Blake.

Does anyone else feel like their relationship has fizzled out? Something feels different about them, to the point that they're not even exciting to watch as a couple anymore.

It's a shame because the original series managed to balance the plots much better. The reboot would be wise to give Cristal more plots independent of Blake.

"Liam (Adam Huber) experiences writer's block" is where Liam is at in the next episode. Hey, it's better than him being MIA while Fallon goes through some of the most outlandish moments of her career.

"With Kirby (Maddison Brown) feeling Adam has grown distant, she shows up at the hospital unannounced and is met with quite a surprise," is what's on the menu for Kirby.

At least Kirby is getting out of the mansion and the hotel, we guess. This relationship is actually pretty decent, with both characters knowing what to expect of the other.

Still, with Adam trying to get back at Fallon, I hope his relationship with Kirby is not a casualty.

