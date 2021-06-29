Good Omens Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

Good Omens is not over at Amazon Prime.

Over two years after the series debut, the streaming service has officially ordered a second season of the David Tennant and Michael Sheen fantasy drama.

While the series was initially supposed to be a limited series, it performed well enough for Amazon to want to order an additional season.

Production is set to get underway in Scotland later this year.

The second season will explore plots that go beyond the source material, meaning that fans will be stepping into uncharted territory.

Neil Gaiman, who has an overall deal with Amazon Studios, is set to continue as executive producer and will co-showrun along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who will also return to direct.

Good Omens Season 1 also starred Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin, and Mireille Enos.

Gaiman said, “It’s thirty-one years since Good Omens was published, which means it’s thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel."

"I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next."

"And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there.”

He added, “I have enlisted some wonderful collaborators, and John Finnemore has come on board to carry the torch with me. There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next, and also, what happened before, to our favourite Angel and Demon."

"Here are the answers you’ve been hoping for. We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory.”

Sheen said, “Personally I’m against it, but the world isn’t going to just save itself, is it? If David and I can manage to not fall out too badly this time it may even have a chance of getting finished.”

Tennant added, “The return of Good Omens is great news for me, personally. As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil’s wonderful words once more."

"It’s probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know – swings and roundabouts.”

