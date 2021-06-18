Grand Army Canceled at Netflix

Netflix has swung the axe on another TV series.

The streamer on Thursday officially canceled Grand Army after a single season, almost nine months after its launch on the service.

The series "tunnels into a generation that’s raging and rising. Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on our chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, wild out, break free and seize the future," according to Netflix.

9 episodes comprised the first season, with So Yong Kim, Darnell Martin, Tina Mabry, Silas Howard, and Clement Virgo on board to bring the project to life.

Executive Producers include Katie Cappiello, Josh Donen, Nicolette Donen, Elizabeth Kling, Beau Willimon, and Jordan Tappis.

The expansive cast includes Odessa A'zion as Joey Del Marco, Odley Jean as Dominique (Dom) Pierre, Maliq Johnson as Jayson Jackson, Amalia Yoo as Leila Kwan Zimmer, Amir Bageria as Siddhartha (Sid) Pakam, Alphonso Jones as John Ellis, Brittany Adebumola as Tamika Jones, Crystal Nelson as Tor Sampson, and Naiya Ortiz as Sonya Cruz.

Also starring is Brian Altemus as Luke Friedman, Thelonius "Monk" Serrel Freed as Tim Delaney, Anthony Ippolito as George Wright, Jaden Jordan as Owen Williams, Ashley Ganger as Meera Pakam, Sydney Meyer as Anna Delany, Marcela Avelina, and Flora Mejia, August Rosenstein as Victor Borin.

The cast is rounded out by David Iacono as Bo Orlov, Lola Blackman as Rachel Finer, and Keara Graves as Grace.

Given that its been nine months since the series premiere, a cancellation was inevitable.

Netflix typically makes renewal and cancellation decisions just weeks after shows launch, with Jupiter's Legacy recent being canceled after less than a month.

That show is getting a spinoff in a weird twist of fate, but Grand Army will not be coming back in any capacity.

Your thoughts on the cancellation?

Did you expect it after such a long hiatus?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.