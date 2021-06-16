How I Met Your Father Casts Chris Lowell as Male Lead

How I Met Your Father is moving full steam ahead at Hulu, and we have an exciting new casting announcement!

Deadline is reporting that Chris Lowell is set to star as the male lead in the forthcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff.

Lowell is set to play one of Sophie's (Hilary Duff) friends, Jesse, "who is smart, with a bit of an edge and cynical about love," per the report.

He’s an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet and lives with his best friend, Tom.

Lowell recently starred in the movie Promising Young Woman and has recently wrapped a role in the upcoming Netflix series Inventing Anna.

His other TV credits include Veronica Mars (you were robbed, Piz!), Private Practice, GLOW, among others.

How I Met Your Father was ordered to series in April.

10 episodes have been given the green light, confirming that there was no pilot and that the project was picked up on the quality of the idea alone.

This Is Us and Love, Victor showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will shepherd the series for Hulu.

HIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will return to exec produce the series alongside Aptaker and Berger.

Duff, meanwhile, will also take a producer credit on the series, while 20th Television will serve as the studio.

"Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father," Bays and Thomas said in a joint statement in April.

"We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.)"

"We are beyond excited to be bringing How I Met Your Father to Hulu," said Aptaker and Berger.

"Carter and Craig’s iconic original series revolutionized the half-hour comedy, and we are so honored to be carrying the torch forward for the next generation — and with Hilary Duff no less!"

"We can’t wait for audiences to meet Sophie and her crew, and watch them come into their own and find love in modern-day New York City. And we hope nobody thinks it’s weird that Bob Saget will be playing old Hilary Duff’s voice."

Here's the official logline for the project:

In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

What are your thoughts on this casting news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.