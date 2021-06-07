How I Met Your Mother Co-Creator Wants to Edit, "Remove Certain Stuff" From Series

How I Met Your Mother was an excellent comedy series, but it was not without its flaws.

Co-Creator Carter Bays is opening up about how he wishes he could "remove" certain parts of the series.

Bays took to Twitter on Friday to reveal that he is currently re-watching the series from start to finish, seven years after its conclusion.

"I'm still doing a HIMYM rewatch and trying to keep my commentary to a minimum but I just have to say I'm at the end of S3 and my gosh, how am I only 1/3 of the way through this thing?? There's so much of it!" he wrote.

"The hardest laughs so far were every scene of [Will Forte playing Barney’s co-worker Randy Wharmpess]. I found myself wanting Rebound Bro to become a spinoff," he continued.

"Also I won't go into specifics but I'll just say I would love to go into an edit room and go George Lucas on this thing and remove certain stuff I really wish wasn't in there and I bet nobody would miss."

While he didn't indicate which moments he would like to remove, the episode he mentioned focuses on Barney helping Randy pick up women.

In one scene, Barney tells Robin to help, or he would leak a sex tape of them.

Bays is set to executive produce Hulu's forthcoming How I Met Your Father, which will star Hilary Duff.

This Is Us and Love, Victor showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are set as showrunners.

"Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father," Bays and Thomas said in a joint statement when Hulu picked up the spinoff.

"We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.)"

As for what the new show is about, here's the logline:

In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

The original series lasted nine seasons, airing from 2005-2014, and ending with one of the most controversial series finales ever.

What are your thoughts on a potential supercut with certain elements omitted?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.