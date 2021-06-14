Kristin Kreuk Joins Amazon's Jack Reacher, Reuniting With Smallville Co-Star

Burden of Truth may be over, but its leading lady has already lined up her next TV role.

Kristin Kreuk has been added to the cast of Amazon Prime's adaptation of Jack Reacher, which also stars her former Smallville co-star Alan Ritchson.

Ritchson is set as a former military policeman who now roams the United States taking odd jobs.

The first season will be based on the first book, 1997’s Killing Floor, and the series will be called Reacher.

Kreuk has a string of popular TV credits, including the aforementioned Burden of Truth and Smallville, as well as Beauty and the Beast.

Kreuk is set to play Charlie, "happily married to Hubble, the refined former debutante is living the Country Club life but is much tougher than she looks," according to Deadline.

Marc Bendavid (Dark Matter, Good Witch), Willie C. Carpenter (Devious Maids, Brawl in Cell Block 99), Currie Graham (Murder in the First), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), and Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) are also set to star on the show.

Burden of Truth is set to air its fourth and final season on The CW this summer, so stateside fans will be able to see Kreuk in the role one last time.

“Lee Child has created an incredible character and world,” Nick Santora, the series showrunner, said in a statement at the time of the series getting a formal pickup.

“It will be the goal of every writer, producer, actor, executive and crew member to capture the essence of Mr. Child’s books – and luckily Lee has been there, and will continue to be there, to help guide us along the way in this series. He is the pulse of Reacher.”

Added Child, “It’s been great so far, but really, the fun starts here. By now I know these guys, and Reacher is in the perfect hands, believe me.”

"Lee Child’s Jack Reacher book series is a global phenomenon with one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes, and a perfect fit for Amazon Studios’ slate of bold, character-driven series,” Jennifer Salke said.

“We look forward to the expanding of the Jack Reacher universe and bringing more thrilling action to our Amazon Prime Video audience.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.