RuPaul’s Drag Race Leads Critics Choice Real TV Award Nominations

at .

Nominations for the third annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards were announced Tuesday, and it was another clean sweep for RuPaul's Drag Race.

The reality series managed five total nominations.

Queer Eye (Netflix), Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN), Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu), and Top Chef (Bravo) all managed three each.

Grand Finale - Tall - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 16

If we look at networks alone, Netflix leads the way, netting 22 nominations.

HBO/HBO Max (with 14) follows the streamer in nominations, along with Food Networ /Food Network Kitchen (with six), VH1 (with six), National Geographic / Nat Geo WILD (with 5), and Discovery Channel / discovery+ (with 5).

Have a look at the full list below.

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Tough as Nails (CBS)

Ken Jeong on THE MASKED SINGER

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY

American Idol (ABC)

Legendary (HBO Max)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

The Voice (NBC)

World of Dance (NBC)

World of Dance Judges

BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (discovery+)

Deaf U (Netflix)

Lenox Hill (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

The Real World Homecoming: New York (Paramount+)

Beard Be gone - Queer Eye Season 2 Episode 8

BEST STRUCTURED SERIES

A World of Calm (HBO Max)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

History of Swear Words (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+)

Paintball Winner - Queer Eye Season 2 Episode 7

BEST BUSINESS SHOW

Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis (CNBC)

Undercover Billionaire (Discovery Channel and discovery+)

Wahl Street (HBO Max)

New Year, New Ru - Tall - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 16

BEST SPORTS SHOW

30 for 30 (ESPN)

Defying Gravity (YouTube Originals)

Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix)

Peyton’s Places (ESPN+)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

I'll Be Gone In the Dark Poster

BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO)

Murder Among the Mormons (Netflix)

Murder on Middle Beach (HBO)

The Ripper (Netflix)

The Vow (HBO)

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)

33 Shamefully Addictive Reality Shows We Can't Stop Watching!
Start Gallery

BEST ONGOING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

American Masters (PBS)

Dear … (Apple TV+)

Frontline (PBS)

POV (PBS)

The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (Showtime)

The Vow (HBO)

13 Reality Shows We Wish We Were Making Up
Start Gallery

BEST LIMITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (Apple TV+)

Amend: The Fight for America (Netflix)

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO)

Love Fraud (Showtime)

Murder on Middle Beach (HBO)

Secrets of the Whales (Disney+ / National Geographic)

The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl

BEST SHORT FORM SERIES

First Person (Snapchat)

Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside the Lines (MasterClass)

Lady Parts (ellentube)

OWN Your Vote (NowThis and OWN social channels)

Ready Jet Cook (Food Network Kitchen)

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

BEST LIVE SHOW

A special winner will be announced on June 21.

BEST CULINARY SHOW

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Food Network)

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (discovery+)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Jackie on Jeopardy - The Conners Season 3 Episode 19

BEST GAME SHOW

25 Words or Less (Fox/Syndicated)

Jeopardy! (CBS Television/Syndicated)

Supermarket Sweep (ABC)

Weakest Link (NBC)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC)

Agony of Defeat - Men In Kilts Season 1 Episode 2

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW

Men in Kilts (Starz)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (National Geographic)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

Sam Surfs - Men In Kilts Season 1 Episode 2

BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW

Life in Color with David Attenborough (Netflix)

Secrets of the Whales (Disney+ / National Geographic)

That Animal Rescue Show (Paramount+)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Nat Geo WILD)

Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

19 Ladies Leading the Diversity Charge on TV
Start Gallery

BEST LIFESTYLE: FASHION/BEAUTY SHOW

Haute Dog (HBO Max)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shine True (Fuse)

Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix)

Stylish with Jenna Lyons (HBO Max)

The Truth Hurts - 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW

90 Day Fiancé (TLC)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Netflix)

Chrishell Stause

BEST LIFESTYLE: HOME/GARDEN SHOW

House Hunters International (HGTV)

Martha Knows Best (HGTV)

Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV)

Rock the Block (HGTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

RuPaul Results - RuPaul's Drag Race

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Top Chef (Bravo)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Crikey! It’s The Irwins (discovery+)

The Real World Homecoming: New York (Paramount+)

RuPaul Laughing - Tall - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 12

BEST SHOW HOST

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Oprah Winfrey – The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+)

Stanley Tucci –  Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Final Four - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 14

MALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Stanley Tucci – Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Guy Fieri – Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Phil Rosenthal – Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

I Was Wrong - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 Episode 11

FEMALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)

Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PROGRAMMING BY A NETWORK OR STREAMING PLATFORM

Discovery+ 

Disney+ 

HBO Max 

Hulu 

National Geographic

Netflix 

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PRODUCTION 

The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) 

Jigsaw Productions 

Renegade 83 

Sharp Entertainment 

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags:

TV News

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. Tags
  2. TV News
  3. RuPaul’s Drag Race Leads Critics Choice Real TV Award Nominations