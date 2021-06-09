Stranger Things Season 4 Spoilers: Back to Hawkins High!

It's been a long wait without fresh episodes of Stranger Things, but the Netflix hit is adding some new cast members that confirm a return to a former location for the series.

The sci-fi drama has added Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, and Grace Van Dien in recurring parts for Stranger Things Season 4.

They join fellow new cast members Robert Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn, who were all announced to be joining the show shortly after production resumed.

McNulty (Anne With an E) joins as Vickie, a “cool, fast-talking nerd,” according to her character description.

She catches the eye of one of the core cast members, so that will be fun!

The actress has also appeared in Morgan and British series Agatha Raisin.

Truitt (Queen Sugar, The New Edition Story) will play Patrick, a Hawkins basketball star who has talent, friends, and a good life until a big turn of events sends his life spiraling.

Mysterious, right?

Truitt has appeared on Black Lightning and is set to star on the Starz drama Black Mafia Family.

Chen (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) plays Ms. Kelly, a guidance counselor who takes a special interest in students who are struggling.

She has also appeared on Queen of the South, Black Lightning, and Watchmen.

Van Dien (The Village) will play Chrissy, the head cheerleader at Hawkins High and the most popular girl in school, but a dark secret could bring her reputation down.

Van Dien was a regular on the first two seasons of Netflix’s Greenhouse Academy.

Details are still very much scarce about the fourth season, but we did recently get a trailer that showed Eleven back with Papa in the same place she used to live.

While it was likely a flashback, it will play a pivotal part on the series.

We still don't have a definite premiere date for the series, but Finn Wolfhard recently told a fan to expect the series to return next year.

Production on Stranger Things Season 4 kicked off in February 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought it to a halt swiftly, but we know the show is well into production at this stage.

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.