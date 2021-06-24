The Blacklist: Megan Boone Says Goodbye to NBC Drama With Emotional Post

The season finale of The Blacklist was a game-changing affair.

It lifted the lid on some of the biggest questions fans have had since The Blacklist Season 1 Episode 1 and said goodbye to Megan Boone's Liz Keene.

While the installment aired, Boone took to social media to say goodbye to the series.

"This experience, for me, has been an entire life inside of my own life,” she began, alongside a photo of her and costar James Spader in character.

“These eight years playing Liz Keen have helped me better define the world and myself, as she set out to do the same."

"Liz sought incorruptible familial bonds, and collided with powerful forces to reveal the boundaries where a cruel, indifferent world ended and she began.”

She added that “as her story ends, I am grateful, most of all for the people I shared this time with: my fellow cast members present and past, our incredible crew who carried every single day for all involved, and those of you we entertained."

"The dreams inside this little life are the memories I still have of the guest stars passing through, however briefly — of their faces, their voices, their idiosyncrasies and talents," the emotional post continued.

"There have been such an astounding abundance of you over my 150+ episodes that, ironically, I could not list you all here, but… What a list. What a dream. Thank you all.”

Boone's exit was revealed earlier this month, and given the way The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 22 played out, it would have probably made more sense to keep it under wraps until transmission.

Could you imagine the shock while watching the episode if it was not revealed in advance?

I won't delve into spoiler territory because we have a full review of The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 22, but it seems that fans are upset that Boone is gone.

"It was a pleasure watching you as Liz and I think no one else could have done it better," a fan commented the post, adding:

"Thank you for being our amazing Liz for 8 years🧡 We’re gonna miss you! I wish you nothing but the best and may just good things cross you way🧡😘"

"It’s my favorite show and I enjoyed watching the growth of your character," added another.

"Happy trails and God bless you in your future ventures," the post concluded.

"Thank you so much for 8 seasons. You are my favorite actress," said another fan.

"And always will be. You are amazing actress. We fans will love you forever. And i love Elizabeth Keen. This show was the best with you in."

The Blacklist Season 9 has already been ordered at NBC, and it was reported that the exit of Liz was planned well in advance.

It's unclear how the show will play out next season, but at least we'll find out later this year.

What are your thoughts on the big exit?

Hit the comments below.

