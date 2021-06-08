The Good Doctor: Osvaldo Benavides Promoted to Series Regular Following Antonia Thomas' Departure

While The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 20 said goodbye to another original series regular, the ABC medical drama is staffing up as it heads into Season 5.

Osvaldo Benavides has been upped to series regular ahead of The Good Doctor Season 5 and just one week after his character, Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma arrived on the scene.

Mateo has emerged as a new love interest for Lim and after the way the two-part season finale played out, we're excited to see where this relationship goes.

Antonia Thomas announced earlier this week that she was checking out of the drama after four seasons in the role of Dr. Claire Brown.

Deadline broke the news, with the actress saying it was a difficult decision because she enjoyed her time on the series.

"I think, ultimately, for me, it’s about coming to the point where I think we’ve really run the gamut of different things that Claire can have gone through, and I’m now really excited to explore different creative opportunities," she explained to the outlet.

What's more, the door is left open for her to return as a guest star down the line.

"Really for me, if there was more time in the year to be able to shoot the show and to be able to go off and do some of the other things that I’m wanting to explore now, I’d do both," Antonia shared with Deadline.

"It has not been an easy decision for me to leave, so I absolutely would love to come back every now and then and say hi, I’m very much looking forward to that."

The series is no stranger to losing beloved original actors.

Beau Garrett exited after the first season but has guest-starred since, while Chuku Modu left early into the second season.

Nicholas Gonzalez, who played Neil Melendez, was written out at the end of the third season, leading to an outcry from the show's passionate fans.

Looking ahead to next season, Noah Galvin and Bria Samoné Henderson have both been promoted to series regulars.

The series is set to return to ABC in the fall.

