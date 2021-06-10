The Walking Dead: Origins Ordered at AMC+

The Walking Dead will take a deep dive into some of the most beloved characters ahead of its eleventh -- and final -- season.

As part of AMC’s “11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11” of The Walking Dead, which returns Sunday, August 22 at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT, AMC revealed today The Walking Dead: Origins, a series of specials exploring the journeys of the series’ most celebrated characters.

The series of specials will premiere Thursdays, beginning July 15, exclusively on AMC+.

The new show will be spotlighting Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Each episode of The Walking Dead: Origins charts the story of the zombie apocalypse from the point of view of a single character and features new interviews and narrations from the actors that portray these iconic characters, interwoven with clips from the most pivotal moments of their journeys so far.

While some people might think they've endured enough of the torment these characters have been put through during the series, there's another hook at play:

Each episode will also feature an exclusive sneak peek of the Walking Dead Season 11.

Given that details are still scarce about the final season, it will be nice to get these special sneak peeks that show us what's on the horizon for these characters.

The Walking Dead: Origins lineup is as follows: Daryl’s Story – Premieres Thursday, July 15 Maggie’s Story – Premieres Thursday, July 22 Negan’s Story – Premieres Thursday, July 29 Carol’s Story – Premieres Thursday, August 5

The Walking Dead: Origins is produced by Embassy Row.

AMC will drop new reveals – photos, trailers, and more – every Thursday counting down to the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead on Sunday, August 22 at 9pm ET/8pm CT.

The final season will consist of 24 episodes and is set to air across three parts, meaning that the show will probably be on the air for at least another 18 months.

Carol and Daryl's story is set to continue post-Season 11 with a series following the two as they embark on a new mission.

The Walking Dead returns later this year.

