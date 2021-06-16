Truth Be Told: Kate Hudson and Octavia Spencer Catch a Killer in Season 2 Trailer

One of the best TV series around has a premiere date and trailer for its second season!

Apple TV+ today released the premiere date and teaser trailer for the second season of the NAACP Image Award-winning drama Truth Be Told.

The series from acclaimed writer, showrunner, and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman will launch its second season will return with a global debut on Friday, August 20, 2021, with the first episode, followed by new episodes weekly every Friday.

Starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, the new season of the anthology drama also stars Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson in her first lead role in a television series.

The series provides a glimpse into America's obsession with true crime podcasts.

"Investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Spencer) dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Hudson)," reads the official logline.

"As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test."

In addition to Hudson, the new cast includes Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge, and Mychala Faith Lee.

Returning cast includes Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Tami Roman, and Katherine LaNasa.

The new trailer certainly shows us a very different case, but will it live up to its predecessor?

That's always the big question with these anthology-type series, but the first impressions are pretty good.

The series is created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and produced by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, and Endeavor Content.

Serving as executive producers alongside Spellman are Octavia Spencer, Reese Witherspoon, and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment and Mikkel Nørgaard.

Check out the full trailer below to get up to speed.

If you haven't watched the first season, you should check it out. It's a fun drama!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.